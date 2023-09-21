Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi sealed

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) once again sealed on Thursday Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi, days after his arrest, Aaj News reported.

Last year, ETPB had declared Rashid’s takeover of Lal Haveli and six other units as illegal.

Today, an operation was conducted to seal the building and no resistance was faced during the process.

A post from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ally’s social media said that a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court by Rashid through his lawyers Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan Sahib and Sardar Shahbaz Khan.

The petition requested the court to restrain the authorities from sealing Rashid’s property.

The development comes days after the former minister was arrested from his private residence in a housing society in Rawalpindi.

This is not the first time the residence has been sealed. Back in January this year, the ETPB had also sealed Lal Haveli over “illegal occupation”.

ETPB Deputy Commissioner Asif Khan said several notices had been issued to Rashid and his brother but they had failed to provide any authentic document or record.