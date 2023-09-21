PM Kakar meets Rio Tinto CEO to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan's mining sector

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met with Jakob Stausholm, CEO of Rio Tinto Group, a major player in the mining and minerals industries globally on Thursday and invited him to Pakistan to look into investment opportunities, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

During his discussion with Jakob Stausholm in New York, the prime minister encouraged Rio Tinto Group to consider investing in Pakistan's mining and mineral sector.

The caretaker prime minister is currently in New York, to represent Pakistan in the 78th UNGA session. The interim prime minister will also hold meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the moot.

During the discussion, the prime minister highlighted the country's "vast untapped mineral reserves, valued at over $6 trillion, which include substantial deposits of gold, copper, and rare earth metals."

PM Kakar outlined Pakistan's robust economic agenda and stressed the government's dedication to achieving sustainable growth through improved productivity, higher investments, lower business costs, regulatory adjustments, and efficiency improvements.

The premier also underscored the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which acts as a single-window platform, simplifying procedures and fostering an investor-friendly environment.

"He emphasised the significance of the mining sector as a priority for FDI, leveraging Pakistan's abundant natural resources, including, copper, gold, lead, zinc, and rare earth minerals," the statement continued.

The prime minister further emphasised that the government of Pakistan’s objective was to keep the people of Pakistan’s interest foremost while having win-win cooperation with companies like Rio Tinto.

Speaking at the meeting, the CEO of Rio Tinto Group thanked the prime minister for the invitation and gave his team's assurance that they would communicate with relevant authorities to look into potential prospects in Pakistan's mining and mineral industry.