BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BIPL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.78%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.92%)
CNERGY 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
DGKC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
MLCF 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.49%)
OGDC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
PAEL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
PIBTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
PRL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
SSGC 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.02%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 56.2 (1.23%)
BR30 16,478 Increased By 197.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,202 Increased By 312.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 16,207 Increased By 120.5 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Kakar meets Rio Tinto CEO to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan's mining sector

  • Jakob Stausholm assures the caretaker premier his team will coordinate with relevant authorities to explore business prospects in the country
BR Web Desk Published September 21, 2023 Updated September 21, 2023 09:34pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met with Jakob Stausholm, CEO of Rio Tinto Group, a major player in the mining and minerals industries globally on Thursday and invited him to Pakistan to look into investment opportunities, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

During his discussion with Jakob Stausholm in New York, the prime minister encouraged Rio Tinto Group to consider investing in Pakistan's mining and mineral sector.

The caretaker prime minister is currently in New York, to represent Pakistan in the 78th UNGA session. The interim prime minister will also hold meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the moot.

During the discussion, the prime minister highlighted the country's "vast untapped mineral reserves, valued at over $6 trillion, which include substantial deposits of gold, copper, and rare earth metals."

PM Kakar outlined Pakistan's robust economic agenda and stressed the government's dedication to achieving sustainable growth through improved productivity, higher investments, lower business costs, regulatory adjustments, and efficiency improvements.

The premier also underscored the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which acts as a single-window platform, simplifying procedures and fostering an investor-friendly environment.

"He emphasised the significance of the mining sector as a priority for FDI, leveraging Pakistan's abundant natural resources, including, copper, gold, lead, zinc, and rare earth minerals," the statement continued.

The prime minister further emphasised that the government of Pakistan’s objective was to keep the people of Pakistan’s interest foremost while having win-win cooperation with companies like Rio Tinto.

Speaking at the meeting, the CEO of Rio Tinto Group thanked the prime minister for the invitation and gave his team's assurance that they would communicate with relevant authorities to look into potential prospects in Pakistan's mining and mineral industry.

New York City Prime Minister Office Special Investment Facilitation Council PM Kakar Rio Tinto Group Pakistan mining sector

Comments

1000 characters
TidBit Sep 21, 2023 09:56pm
Rio Tinto-- is this a joke?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PM Kakar meets Rio Tinto CEO to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan's mining sector

Dr Shamshad shares salient features of draft SOEs policy

Collect more taxes from the wealthy, protect the poor: IMF chief to Pakistan

12th successive gain: rupee settles at 292.78 against US dollar

Canada's Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe, won't release evidence

Open-market: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $56mn, now stand at $7.7bn

Afghanistan's interim govt must take 'solid practical steps' against TTP: FM Jilani

Privatisation process initiated to make govt entities profitable: Fawad

Eight terrorists killed, five arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

Read more stories