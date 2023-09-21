BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Sept 29 on account of 12 Rabiul Awwal

BR Web Desk Published September 21, 2023 Updated September 21, 2023 09:22pm

The interim Sindh government on Thursday announced a public holiday on 12 Rabiul Awwal, which would fall on September 29, Aaj News reported.

“The Government of Sindh declares 12 Rabiul Awwal, September 29, 2023 [Friday], Eid-i-Miladun Nabi as a public holiday for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under administrative control of Government of Sindh, except essential services throughout the province,” said the notification issued by Chief Secretary Muhammad Fakhre Alam.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met on Saturday to see the moon for the lunar month Rabi ul Awal; however, the crescent was not sighted that evening.

The body then announced that the next evening (Sunday, September 17) marked the beginning of Rabi ul Awal for the Islamic year 1445 AH, according to which the 12th day of the month will fall on September 29.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday, on 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

