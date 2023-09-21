Eight terrorists killed, five arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

Security forces killed eight terrorists and arrested five others in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in two districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The military’s media wing stated that a fierce firefight between forces and terrorists occurred during the first operation in the general vicinity of Jani Khel, Bannu District.

Six terrorists were “sent to hell” as a result, while five were captured, according to the press release.

“These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces,” it stated.

According to the statement, the terrorists also helped facilitate a motorcycle-borne suicide attack on a military convoy near Jani Khel on August 31, during which nine soldiers gave their lives.

In another operation, two terrorists were killed in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, during a fierce clash with security forces.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists,” the statement added. “The area is being cleared to eliminate any potential terrorists.”

The ISPR acknowledged that the locals in the region had expressed appreciation for the operation and assured that Pakistan’s security forces would continue to be committed to ending the threat of terrorism.