BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BIPL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.78%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.92%)
CNERGY 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
DGKC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
MLCF 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.49%)
OGDC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
PAEL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
PIBTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
PRL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
SSGC 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.02%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 56.2 (1.23%)
BR30 16,478 Increased By 197.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,202 Increased By 312.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 16,207 Increased By 120.5 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afghanistan's interim govt must take 'solid practical steps' against TTP: FM Jilani

  • Foreign minister terms the presence of several terrorist groups in Afghanistan as a grave concern
BR Web Desk Published 21 Sep, 2023 05:38pm

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said Thursday that Pakistan would like the Afghan interim government to take serious and "solid practical steps" against the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The presence of numerous terrorist groups, including TTP and ISIS-K, is a major concern for not only Pakistan but for other countries in the region, Jilani told TRT World on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The minister said Pakistan hopes for a stable and prosperous Afghanistan, adding that Islamabad is in dialogue with Kabul, urging them to fulfill their commitments.

Pakistan has frequently encouraged the Afghan Taliban leadership to act against the TTP, a proscribed organisation that poses a threat to Pakistan through cross-border terrorism.

He said the future of Pakistan's business climate is highly promising, as representatives of the GCC and other nations will be visiting this month to sign MOUs for investment.

According to the minister, Pakistan has taken new steps and established the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to draw in foreign capital, and the GCC nations have expressed a great deal of interest in making investments in Pakistan through the SIFC.

He asserted that Saudi Arabia and the GCC nations are Pakistan's closest allies. "In many areas, including economics and defense, we work closely with the GCC nations," he said.

The foreign minister expressed optimism that the government's reforms in various areas will also provide a promising future for Pakistan's citizens, adding that this prospect will lead to political and economic stability.

Regarding the country's internal political situation, he stated that Pakistan is going through a normal democratic process and that a caretaker government is in place at the moment as required by the constitution.

He stated that China is a great partner of Pakistan. "Our ties to Beijing are quite solid," he said.

He claimed that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the initiative's flagship project. He said that CPEC was essential to Pakistan's prosperity.

Regarding UN Security Council changes, the Foreign Minister stated that Pakistan's viewpoint on the matter has remained quite consistent, which is that there should be an accepted criteria for membership extension.

He stated that a democratic procedure should be followed and that we cannot afford for another powerful member to join the UN Security Council.

According to him, India has broken most UN Security Council resolutions, including the one regarding Jammu and Kashmir, a pressing topic on the UN's agenda for years.

"We want these UN Security Council resolutions, which call for the holding of a free and fair plebiscite to ascertain the preferences of the Kashmiri people, to be put into effect," he said.

He said Kashmir for the last several years has been turned into a prison and that severe human rights violations occur regularly. We hope that the world community will pay attention to it.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he asserted that there is no alternative to diplomatic talks and that war is not an option.

Afghan Taliban Afghan border Afghan based TTP terrorists Pakistan Afghan ties

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan's interim govt must take 'solid practical steps' against TTP: FM Jilani

Dr Shamshad shares salient features of draft SOEs policy

Collect more taxes from the wealthy, protect the poor: IMF chief to Pakistan

12th successive gain: rupee settles at 292.78 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 313 points as ECP announces election week

After UAE restriction, TOMCL says will continue meat exports to UAE via sea

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi sealed

Sri Lanka August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%

Oil falls as US rate hike expectations offset tight supply outlook

Read more stories