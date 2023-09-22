WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 21, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 20-Sep-23 19-Sep-23 18-Sep-23 15-Sep-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103816 0.103832 0.103982 0.104346
Euro 0.81097 0.811564 0.808445 0.808208
Japanese yen 0.005127 0.00513 0.0051411
U.K. pound 0.93695 0.93906 0.94033 0.941254
U.S. dollar 0.757774 0.757551 0.758178 0.758311
Algerian dinar 0.005533 0.0055308 0.0055324
Australian dollar 0.488916 0.488646 0.4904
Botswana pula 0.0555448 0.0555744 0.0555084
Brazilian real 0.156303 0.156232 0.155765
Brunei dollar 0.554983 0.55589 0.556722
Canadian dollar 0.564534 0.560632
Chilean peso 0.0008535 0.000856
Czech koruna 0.0332313 0.0331198 0.0329758
Danish krone 0.108815 0.108441 0.108378
Indian rupee 0.0091018 0.0091116 0.0091302
Israeli New Shekel 0.198891 0.199146 0.198216
Korean won 0.0005725 0.0005711 0.0005718
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45473 2.45603
Malaysian ringgit 0.161417 0.161803 0.162084
Mauritian rupee 0.0168337 0.0168315
Mexican peso 0.0445121 0.0442584 0.0443958
New Zealand dollar 0.450383 0.448205 0.447932 0.449413
Norwegian krone 0.0706299 0.0698814 0.0707591
Omani rial 1.9708 1.97185
Peruvian sol 0.204142 0.204066
Philippine peso 0.0133481 0.0133393 0.0133703
Polish zloty 0.174197 0.174338 0.174654
Qatari riyal 0.20818 0.208291
Russian ruble 0.0078431 0.0078448 0.0078473
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202073 0.202181
Singapore dollar 0.554983 0.55589 0.556722
South African rand 0.0400079 0.0398701 0.0398103
Swedish krona 0.0679161 0.0677392 0.0679454
Swiss franc 0.84507 0.846086 0.84614
Thai baht 0.0209336 0.0212506 0.0211973
Trinidadian dollar 0.112725
U.A.E. dirham 0.206337 0.206447
Uruguayan peso 0.0199272
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments