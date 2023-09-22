BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BIPL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.78%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.92%)
CNERGY 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
DGKC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
MLCF 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.49%)
OGDC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
PAEL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
PIBTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
PRL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
SSGC 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.02%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 56.2 (1.23%)
BR30 16,478 Increased By 197.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,202 Increased By 312.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 16,207 Increased By 120.5 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2023 03:33am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 21, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        20-Sep-23      19-Sep-23      18-Sep-23      15-Sep-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103816       0.103832       0.103982       0.104346
Euro                              0.81097       0.811564       0.808445       0.808208
Japanese yen                     0.005127        0.00513                     0.0051411
U.K. pound                        0.93695        0.93906        0.94033       0.941254
U.S. dollar                      0.757774       0.757551       0.758178       0.758311
Algerian dinar                   0.005533                     0.0055308      0.0055324
Australian dollar                0.488916                      0.488646         0.4904
Botswana pula                   0.0555448                     0.0555744      0.0555084
Brazilian real                   0.156303                      0.156232       0.155765
Brunei dollar                    0.554983                       0.55589       0.556722
Canadian dollar                  0.564534                                     0.560632
Chilean peso                    0.0008535                                     0.000856
Czech koruna                    0.0332313                     0.0331198      0.0329758
Danish krone                     0.108815                      0.108441       0.108378
Indian rupee                    0.0091018                     0.0091116      0.0091302
Israeli New Shekel               0.198891                      0.199146       0.198216
Korean won                      0.0005725                     0.0005711      0.0005718
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45473                                      2.45603
Malaysian ringgit                0.161417                      0.161803       0.162084
Mauritian rupee                                               0.0168337      0.0168315
Mexican peso                    0.0445121                     0.0442584      0.0443958
New Zealand dollar               0.450383       0.448205       0.447932       0.449413
Norwegian krone                 0.0706299                     0.0698814      0.0707591
Omani rial                         1.9708                       1.97185
Peruvian sol                     0.204142                      0.204066
Philippine peso                 0.0133481                     0.0133393      0.0133703
Polish zloty                     0.174197                      0.174338       0.174654
Qatari riyal                      0.20818                      0.208291
Russian ruble                   0.0078431                     0.0078448      0.0078473
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202073                      0.202181
Singapore dollar                 0.554983                       0.55589       0.556722
South African rand              0.0400079                     0.0398701      0.0398103
Swedish krona                   0.0679161                     0.0677392      0.0679454
Swiss franc                       0.84507                      0.846086        0.84614
Thai baht                       0.0209336                     0.0212506      0.0211973
Trinidadian dollar                                                            0.112725
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206337                      0.206447
Uruguayan peso                                                               0.0199272
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Euro IMF Chinese yuan Japanese Yen SDR Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

PTI to challenge ECP decision

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

Shamshad lists factors behind SOEs’ Rs500bn losses

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Initially, Pakistan and GCC likely to sign FTAs on limited items

LCI to acquire approx 75.01pc shareholding of Lotte Chemical Ltd

Coal pricing mechanism: power plants, coal suppliers question Nepra’s proposed revision

Gathering of info from oil & ghee cos: SC upholds statutory powers of CCP

Minister, retailers discuss steps aimed at boosting exports

Levy of electricity duty: Under which law the notification was issued, SC asks Punjab govt

Read more stories