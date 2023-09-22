WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 21, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Sep-23 19-Sep-23 18-Sep-23 15-Sep-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103816 0.103832 0.103982 0.104346 Euro 0.81097 0.811564 0.808445 0.808208 Japanese yen 0.005127 0.00513 0.0051411 U.K. pound 0.93695 0.93906 0.94033 0.941254 U.S. dollar 0.757774 0.757551 0.758178 0.758311 Algerian dinar 0.005533 0.0055308 0.0055324 Australian dollar 0.488916 0.488646 0.4904 Botswana pula 0.0555448 0.0555744 0.0555084 Brazilian real 0.156303 0.156232 0.155765 Brunei dollar 0.554983 0.55589 0.556722 Canadian dollar 0.564534 0.560632 Chilean peso 0.0008535 0.000856 Czech koruna 0.0332313 0.0331198 0.0329758 Danish krone 0.108815 0.108441 0.108378 Indian rupee 0.0091018 0.0091116 0.0091302 Israeli New Shekel 0.198891 0.199146 0.198216 Korean won 0.0005725 0.0005711 0.0005718 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45473 2.45603 Malaysian ringgit 0.161417 0.161803 0.162084 Mauritian rupee 0.0168337 0.0168315 Mexican peso 0.0445121 0.0442584 0.0443958 New Zealand dollar 0.450383 0.448205 0.447932 0.449413 Norwegian krone 0.0706299 0.0698814 0.0707591 Omani rial 1.9708 1.97185 Peruvian sol 0.204142 0.204066 Philippine peso 0.0133481 0.0133393 0.0133703 Polish zloty 0.174197 0.174338 0.174654 Qatari riyal 0.20818 0.208291 Russian ruble 0.0078431 0.0078448 0.0078473 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202073 0.202181 Singapore dollar 0.554983 0.55589 0.556722 South African rand 0.0400079 0.0398701 0.0398103 Swedish krona 0.0679161 0.0677392 0.0679454 Swiss franc 0.84507 0.846086 0.84614 Thai baht 0.0209336 0.0212506 0.0211973 Trinidadian dollar 0.112725 U.A.E. dirham 0.206337 0.206447 Uruguayan peso 0.0199272 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

