BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FCCL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
GGL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
HUBC 84.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
MLCF 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PAEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.29%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
PIOC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
PPL 71.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
SSGC 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
TPLP 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.89%)
UNITY 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.18%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 13.8 (0.3%)
BR30 16,339 Increased By 58.6 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,997 Increased By 107.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 16,111 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s Raisi sees no obstacle to restoring ties with Egypt

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2023 10:53am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CAIRO: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said a meeting of the Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers in New York could pave the way for a restoration of ties.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not see any obstacle in establishing relations with Egypt, and this issue has been announced to the Egyptian side as well,” Raisi told a press conference at the end of his trip to New York for the United Nations leaders meeting, according to the website of the Iranian presidency.

“Today’s meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries can also be a chapter to start and revive relations between the two countries.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian at the headquarters of Egypt’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Amirabdollahian said strengthening relations “will serve common interests” while Shoukry underlined the importance of cooperating with all countries in the region in the face of ongoing instability.

“In order to strengthen relations with neighbouring, Muslim, and aligned countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran will extend its hand to any country that want to cooperate with us,” Raisi added.

Relations between Egypt and Iran have generally been fraught in recent decades although the two countries have maintained diplomatic contacts.

Some Middle Eastern countries, including Egypt, have taken steps to ease regional tensions in recent months.

Egypt’s Sunni Muslim Arab ally Saudi Arabia and Shia Muslim Iran restored diplomatic relations earlier this year while Cairo has mended a rift with Qatar and re-established ties with Turkey.

New York Egypt MENA Ebrahim Raisi United Nations General Assembly Egyptian foreign ministers Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

Comments

1000 characters

Iran’s Raisi sees no obstacle to restoring ties with Egypt

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Debt challenges facing 59 countries: PM urges world to find durable solution

ADB revises growth downward to 1.9pc: Inflation revised upward to 25pc from 15pc

IBRD, AIIB loans for T5HP: Wapda to seek extension of closing date

Saudi crown prince says getting 'closer' to Israel normalization: Fox interview

FBR tells Senate body: Rs37bn ‘solar panel scam’ to be probed under AML

Govt reconstitutes CCIGCT to negotiate G2G agreement

NEECA again transferred to Power Division

AC urged to reopen references against Nawaz, Zardari, others

PPIB: FD’s nomination for representation rejected

Read more stories