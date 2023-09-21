BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
Syria’s Assad arrives in China for opening event of Asian Games

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2023 10:30am

BEIJING: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has arrived in China’s eastern city of Hangzhou, state media said on Thursday.

Assad is due to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games along with more than a dozen foreign dignitaries, the foreign ministry said earlier.

Syria’s Assad to visit China Thursday: office

In a statement on Tuesday, Assad’s presidential office said he would lead a senior delegation for a series of meetings in several Chinese cities, including a summit with President Xi Jinping.

Bashar al Assad

