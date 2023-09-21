PARTLY FACETIOUS: Bringing politics into everything

“LPF is a cause of serious concern.” “Indeed it is and it is LPG not LPF – liquid petroleum gas used mainly domestically as a cooking fuel by the lower income Pakistani households and…”

“Right and the price of LPG rose to Rs 2705 per 11.8 kg this month against Rs 197 in June – a sharp decline from Rs 234 in May.”

“Is the September price before or after the whip brigade was activated?”

“Whip brigade? Against who?”

“Well the whip brigade was activated after 9 May this year…”

“Will you stop bringing politics into everything?”

“Alright, but your question was when was the whip brigade activated? And technically…”

“Shush I don’t want a technical answer I want a generalist answer – I am not a technocrat…”

“Neither are more than 80 percent of those appointed or claiming to be technocrats.”

“I know who you are referring to but let me tell you that a chartered accountant is technically a technocrat just not an economic technocrat.”

“Ah yes I stand corrected, so misplacement of more than 80 percent technocrats…”

“I wouldn’t dwell on that because qualified economists have done no better…”

“They may not have done better but they didn’t do worse at least.”

“I see, so we must start from the other end of the spectrum – precisely how empty is the glass today relative to before.”

“Hmmm, anyway my mention of LPF wasn’t by mistake for LPG, I did mean LPF.”

“Low Pass Filter which is a technical term for passing signals with a frequency lower than a selected cut off frequency and…”

“Did I or did I not tell you that I am a generalist so no I didn’t mean low pass filter. I meant level playing field and need I add all politicians other than the Nawalas including daddy and Notification Maryam Nawaz, reckon that Plan A is to install them in the Centre and Punjab and there are no other plans at all…”

“Yep you have to give them full marks, I mean such commitment to never learning from their own history. Anyway The maulana is not in the running for either of these juicy plums – centre and Punjab, and Nawaz Sharif has promised him the Kashmir Committee so he is…”

“What about setting up a Khalistan committee – I hear there may be more foreign tours if such a committee is established what with India-Canada row…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

