KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================== Dividend C-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right x-Price ====================================================================================================== TPL Insurance Limited 21-Sep-23 21-Sep-23 30% (i) 19-Sep-23 Bata Pakistan Ltd. # 15-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited # 16-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 TPLSC (TPL Corp Limited) 20-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 Baluchistan Wheels Limited 15-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 35% (F) 13-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 Balochistan Glass Limited ** 17-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 NBP Pakistan Growth-ETF 22-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 3.40% (F) 20-Sep-23 AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited. 22-Sep-23 24-Sep-23 250% (ii) 20-Sep-23 BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Limited) 11-Sep-23 25-Sep-23 Nishat Chunian Power Limited 18-Sep-23 25-Sep-23 NIL 25-Sep-23 Lucky Cement Limited 16-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 180% (F) 14-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23 International Steels Limited 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 25% (F) 15-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Lucky Core Industries Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 330% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Mari Petroleum Company Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 580% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited) 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Panther Tyres Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Pakistan Cables Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23 International Industries Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 Pakistan Refinery Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 NIL 27-Sep-23 Indus Motor Company Limited 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 290% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 Hallmark Company Limited # 21-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited) 22-Sep-23 28-Sep-23 TPLTFC3 (TPL Corp Limited) 25-Sep-23 28-Sep-23 Atlas Battery Limited 15-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 100% (F) 13-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 The Pakistan General Insurance Co Ltd # 22-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 First Credit and Investment Bank Limited 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23 KFTFC1 (Kashf Foundation) @ 24-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. # 25-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 29-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 Globe Residency Reit 29-Sep-23 1-Oct-23 30% (F) 27-Sep-23 First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd. 25-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 NIL 2-Oct-23 Otsuka Pakistan Limited. 26-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 15% (F) 22-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. 28-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 50% (F) 26-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 29-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 18.96 % (R) 27-Sep-23 Attock Refinery Ltd. 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 125% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 600% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Attock Petroleum Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 150% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Trust Modaraba 5-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 NIL 12-Oct-23 Saudi Pak Leasing Co. Ltd. 6-Oct-23 12-Oct-23 NIL 12-Oct-23 Interloop Limited 6-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 20% (F) 4-Oct-23 13-Oct-23 Good Luck Industries Ltd. 7-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 30% (F) 5-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 GOC (PAK) Limited 7-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 25% (F) 5-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited 8-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 10% (F) 5-Oct-23 14-Oct-23 Safe Mix Concrete Limited 9-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 NIL 16-Oct-23 Hub Power Company Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 60% (F) 6-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 Kohat Cement Company Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 NIL 16-Oct-23 MACPAC Films Limited 10-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 15% (F) 6-Oct-23 16-Oct-23 Century Paper & Board Mills Limited 10-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 NIL 17-Oct-23 Descon Oxychem Limited 12-Oct-23 18-Oct-23 20% (F) 10-Oct-23 18-Oct-23 Tata textile Mills Limited 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 30% (F) 10-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 Merit Packaging Ltd. 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 National Foods Limited. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 50% (F) 11-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 Fauji Cement Company Ltd. 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 13-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 NIL 19-Oct-23 Macter International Limited 13-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 5.40% (F) 11-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 Murree Brewery Company Ltd 14-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 50% (F) 12-Oct-23 20-Oct-23 Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd. 14-Oct-23 21-Oct-23 100% (F) 12-Oct-23 21-Oct-23 Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 60% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 TPL Trakker Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Matco Foods Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 5% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 TPL Properties Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 TPL Corp Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 MCB Investment Management Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 55% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Ismail Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 National Refinery Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Rupali Polyester Ltd. 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 Thal Limited. 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 130% (F) 13-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Agriauto Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 NIL 23-Oct-23 EMCO Industries Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 5% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 Cherat Packaging Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 Amreli Steels Limited 17-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 NIL 24-Oct-23 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 18-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 50% (F) 16-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 Cherat Cement Company Limited 18-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 30% (F) 16-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 Dynea Pakistan Limited 18-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 200% (F) 16-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 Security Papers Limited 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 110% (F) 13-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Habib Rice Product Limited 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (F) 16-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co Ltd 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 OLP Modaraba 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 20% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Pakistan State Oil Company Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 75% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Nishat Power Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Orient Rental Mod 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 10% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 20% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Wah Noble Chemicals Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 100% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Allied Rental Modaraba 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 40% (F) 18-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 K-Electric Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 Grays Leasing Ltd. 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 First Habib Modaraba 17-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 20% (F) 13-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23 D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 NIL 27-Oct-23 Feroze1888 Mills Limited 20-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 88.8% (F) 18-Oct-23 27-Oct-23 Bolan Castings Limited 19-Oct-23 28-Oct-23 NIL 28-Oct-23 The Organic Meat Company Limited 10% Bonus Chenab Limited NIL 9-Oct-23 ======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting

Shares and Takeovers **

Final Book Closure @

