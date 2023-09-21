BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
BIPL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FCCL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
HBL 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 84.74 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
OGDC 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
PPL 71.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2%)
PRL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
UNITY 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.91%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,281 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,087 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.32%)
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
TPL Insurance Limited               21-Sep-23    21-Sep-23     30% (i)        19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. #                15-Sep-23    22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                           16-Sep-23    22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
TPLSC (TPL Corp Limited)            20-Sep-23    22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited          15-Sep-23    23-Sep-23     35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
Balochistan Glass Limited **        17-Sep-23    23-Sep-23
NBP Pakistan Growth-ETF             22-Sep-23    23-Sep-23     3.40% (F)      20-Sep-23
AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited.       22-Sep-23    24-Sep-23     250% (ii)      20-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Limited)     11-Sep-23    25-Sep-23
Nishat Chunian Power Limited        18-Sep-23    25-Sep-23     NIL                           25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited                16-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.           19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited        19-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited       20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited      20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited)        20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                  20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.                20-Sep-23    26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.       20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.              20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited         20-Sep-23    27-Sep-23     290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Limited #          21-Sep-23    27-Sep-23                                   27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited)        22-Sep-23    28-Sep-23
TPLTFC3 (TPL Corp Limited)          25-Sep-23    28-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited               15-Sep-23    29-Sep-23     100% (F)       13-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
The Pakistan General Insurance
Co Ltd #                            22-Sep-23    30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Limited                        23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills 
Limited                             23-Sep-23    30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
KFTFC1 (Kashf Foundation) @         24-Sep-23    30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Ltd. #                              25-Sep-23    30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Limited                             29-Sep-23    30-Sep-23
Globe Residency Reit                29-Sep-23    1-Oct-23      30% (F)        27-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd.                           25-Sep-23    2-Oct-23      NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.            26-Sep-23    2-Oct-23      15% (F)        22-Sep-23       2-Oct-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan)
Ltd.                                28-Sep-23    5-Oct-23      50% (F)        26-Sep-23       5-Oct-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited             29-Sep-23    5-Oct-23      18.96 % (R)    27-Sep-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.                3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      125% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited          3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      600% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited            3-Oct-23     9-Oct-23      150% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Trust Modaraba                      5-Oct-23     12-Oct-23     NIL                           12-Oct-23
Saudi Pak Leasing Co. Ltd.          6-Oct-23     12-Oct-23     NIL                           12-Oct-23
Interloop Limited                   6-Oct-23     13-Oct-23     20% (F)        4-Oct-23       13-Oct-23
Good Luck Industries Ltd.           7-Oct-23     14-Oct-23     30% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
GOC (PAK) Limited                   7-Oct-23     14-Oct-23     25% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Limited                 8-Oct-23     14-Oct-23     10% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Safe Mix Concrete Limited           9-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
Hub Power Company Limited           10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     60% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited        10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
MACPAC Films Limited                10-Oct-23    16-Oct-23     15% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                             10-Oct-23    17-Oct-23     NIL                           17-Oct-23
Descon Oxychem Limited              12-Oct-23    18-Oct-23     20% (F)        10-Oct-23      18-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited          12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.                12-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
National Foods Limited.             13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     50% (F)        11-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.           13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited                             13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited      13-Oct-23    19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Macter International Limited        13-Oct-23    20-Oct-23     5.40% (F)      11-Oct-23      20-Oct-23
Murree Brewery Company Ltd          14-Oct-23    20-Oct-23     50% (F)        12-Oct-23      20-Oct-23
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd.     14-Oct-23    21-Oct-23     100% (F)       12-Oct-23      21-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited      16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
TPL Trakker Limited                 16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Matco Foods Limited                 16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     5% (F)         12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
TPL Properties Limited              16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
TPL Corp Limited                    16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
MCB Investment Management 
Limited                             16-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Ismail Industries Limited           17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics 
Limited                             17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited           17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Rupali Polyester Ltd.               17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Thal Limited.                       17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     130% (F)       13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited         17-Oct-23    23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Limited             17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     5% (F)         13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited            17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Amreli Steels Limited               17-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     NIL                           24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power Company Limited      18-Oct-23    24-Oct-23     50% (F)        16-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Cherat Cement Company Limited       18-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Dynea Pakistan Limited              18-Oct-23    25-Oct-23     200% (F)       16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Security Papers Limited             17-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     110% (F)       13-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Habib Rice Product Limited          18-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co Ltd      19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
OLP Modaraba                        19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     20% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                             19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited                19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     30% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Orient Rental Mod                   19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     10% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
OLP Financial Services 
Pakistan Ltd                        19-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     20% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited         20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     100% (F)       18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Allied Rental Modaraba              20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied 
Products Ltd                        20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.       20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     40% (F)        18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
K-Electric Limited                  20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Grays Leasing Ltd.                  20-Oct-23    26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
First Habib Modaraba                17-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited     20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited         20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited            20-Oct-23    27-Oct-23     88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited              19-Oct-23    28-Oct-23     NIL                           28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company Limited                               10%
Bonus
Chenab Limited                                                 NIL                            9-Oct-23
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting

Shares and Takeovers **

Final Book Closure @

