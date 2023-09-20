BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 193,573 tonnes of cargo comprising 131,523 tonnes of import cargo and 62,050 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 131,523 comprised of 21,600 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,668 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,149 tonnes of DAP, & 97,106 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 62,050 comprised of 43,681 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 18,369 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 4559 containers comprising of 1104 containers import and 3455 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 664 of 20’s and 182 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 38 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 877 of 20’s and 839 of 40’s loaded containers while 42 of 20’s and 429 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Rudlof Schulte, Doro and Leyla Aksoy berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around 07 ships namely Juist, Cypress, Apl Antwerp, Trans Catalonia, arion, Rudlof Schulte and Rabien Bay Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Kyparisia, Mundra and OM left the port on Tuesday 19th September, 2023.

A cargo volume of 106,534 tonnes, comprising 77,328 tones imports Cargo and 29,206 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,674 Containers (956 TEUs Imports and 1,718 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Unity and Constant-ions & two more ships, Maersk Chicago and MSC Heidi carrying Palm Kernel, Gasoline and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 19th September, while another containers ship, MSC Tia-II is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 20th September, 2023.

