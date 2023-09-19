KSE-100 posts marginal gain amid dull trading

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a dull session on Tuesday, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index gained a little over 100 points amid choppy trading.

The KSE-100 started positive. hitting an intra-day high of 46,036.04. However, profit-taking curbed the gains as the KSE-100 was unable to sustain the level over 46,000.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 45,910.47, up by only 107.28 points or 0.23%.

Major positive contribution to the index came from UBL, TRG, THALL, OGDC and MTL as they cumulatively contributed 107 points to the index, whereas FFC, MCB, HUBC, LUCK & SYS lost value to weigh down on the index by 49 points, brokerage house Topline Securities stated in its post-market report.

On Monday, the KSE-100 had increased by 49.67 points or 0.11% in direction-less trading.

On the economic front, the Pakistani rupee maintained its momentum for the 10th successive session against the US dollar, appreciating 0.36% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 294.9 after an increase of Rs1.05 in the inter-bank market.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 117.14 million from 103.5 million on Monday.

The value of shares increased to Rs4.11 billion from Rs3.3 billion in the previous session.

Yousuf Weaving remained the volume leader with 11.64 million shares, followed by SEARLR2 with 7.363 million shares and Bankislami Pak. with 6.07 million shares.

Shares of 323 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 160 registered an increase, 136 recorded a fall, and 27 remained unchanged.