BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 posts marginal gain amid dull trading

BR Web Desk Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:30pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a dull session on Tuesday, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index gained a little over 100 points amid choppy trading.

The KSE-100 started positive. hitting an intra-day high of 46,036.04. However, profit-taking curbed the gains as the KSE-100 was unable to sustain the level over 46,000.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 45,910.47, up by only 107.28 points or 0.23%.

Major positive contribution to the index came from UBL, TRG, THALL, OGDC and MTL as they cumulatively contributed 107 points to the index, whereas FFC, MCB, HUBC, LUCK & SYS lost value to weigh down on the index by 49 points, brokerage house Topline Securities stated in its post-market report.

On Monday, the KSE-100 had increased by 49.67 points or 0.11% in direction-less trading.

On the economic front, the Pakistani rupee maintained its momentum for the 10th successive session against the US dollar, appreciating 0.36% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 294.9 after an increase of Rs1.05 in the inter-bank market.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 117.14 million from 103.5 million on Monday.

The value of shares increased to Rs4.11 billion from Rs3.3 billion in the previous session.

Yousuf Weaving remained the volume leader with 11.64 million shares, followed by SEARLR2 with 7.363 million shares and Bankislami Pak. with 6.07 million shares.

Shares of 323 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 160 registered an increase, 136 recorded a fall, and 27 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index Pakistan stocks Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 posts marginal gain amid dull trading

10th successive gain: rupee settles at 294.90 against US dollar

Open-market: after opening lower, rupee closes marginally stronger against US dollar

‘Mafias within Discos’ feeling the heat, says Power Division secretary

Russia considers export duty on oil products of $250/T from Oct. 1

Establishment does not have prerogative to announce elections date: Bilawal

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab

Visa appointments: As demand from Pakistan surges, US embassy says working to reduce wait time

Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns

India rejects Canada’s suspicions on role in Sikh leader’s murder

Read more stories