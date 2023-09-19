BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
10th successive gain: rupee settles at 294.90 against US dollar

  • Appreciates 0.36% in inter-bank market on Tuesday
Recorder Report Published September 19, 2023 Updated September 19, 2023 04:03pm

The Pakistani rupee maintained its momentum for the 10th successive session against the US dollar, appreciating 0.36% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 294.9 after an increase of Rs1.05 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had appreciated 0.3% to settle at 295.95.

The rupee has been on a merry run in recent days, strengthening after it hit a record low of 307.1 in the inter-bank market. The change in fortune comes as authorities introduced reforms in the Exchange Companies’ (ECs) sector and reportedly also cracked down on smuggling, lending support to the currency markets.

The development slightly improves the outlook that had come under pressure over the ease in import restrictions that caused the current account deficit to widen in July.

“We expect PKR/USD in inter-bank market to be in the range of Rs320-340 by June 2024,” said Topline Securities in a report recently.

Globally, the US dollar edged broadly lower, though strayed not too far from a six-month peak hit against its major peers last week ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The dollar index slipped 0.04% to 105.04. Money markets expect the Fed to keep rates on hold at its upcoming meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool, though focus will be on the central bank’s forward guidance.

“The market is fully pricing in a hold and this meeting was always likely to be a pass since the Fed skipped June, effectively moving to an every-other-meeting cadence,” said Erik Weisman, chief economist and portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Tuesday for a fourth consecutive session as weak US shale output spurred further concerns about a supply deficit stemming from extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Tulukan Mairandi Sep 19, 2023 02:56pm
Meanwhile our foreign reserves are bleeding. Establishment is doing trading. They will soon sell at 295 and refund lenders when its 350, netting huge margins
Ejaz Sep 19, 2023 03:12pm
@Ali, really
