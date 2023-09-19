BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
BIPL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.47%)
BOP 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
DGKC 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
FABL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
FCCL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
HBL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 83.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.04%)
OGDC 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.98%)
PAEL 9.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
PPL 73.35 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.87%)
PRL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
TPLP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
TRG 90.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.14%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 16.3 (0.35%)
BR30 16,386 Increased By 88.9 (0.55%)
KSE100 45,952 Increased By 148.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,169 Increased By 56.4 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky arrives in US to meet Biden, attend UN meetings

AFP Published 19 Sep, 2023 11:22am

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday arrived in New York ahead of addressing the UN General Assembly and meeting US President Joe Biden for talks.

It is Zelensky’s second visit to the United States – which has supplied Kyiv with weaponry to fight Russia – since Moscow’s invasion launched in February last year.

“Olena Zelenska and I arrived in the United States for the high-level week of the UN General Assembly and a visit to Washington DC,” Zelensky said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to travelling with his wife.

“I will attend the General Assembly, Sustainable Development Goals Summit, and Security Council meetings at the UN, as well as a number of important bilateral talks,” he said.

Zelensky is expected to make a speech at the General Assembly on Tuesday.

“Ukraine will put out a concrete proposal to UN member states on how to fortify the principle of territorial integrity and improve the UN’s capacity to thwart and halt aggression,” he said.

Zelensky said he will begin his visit to the US by visiting Ukrainian soldiers “undergoing treatment and rehabilitation” in the country.

The Ukrainian leader is then due to travel to Washington to meet Biden as well as “leaders of the US Congress and parties, military leadership, American businesses, journalists and members of the Ukrainian community”.

“I will thank the US for its leadership in supporting our struggle for freedom and independence,” Zelensky said.

United States Twitter UN General Assembly Volodymyr Zelensky US president Joe Biden

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky arrives in US to meet Biden, attend UN meetings

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee weakens against US dollar

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Dasu Transmission Line: World Bank warns against cancellation of contracts

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab

Mid-Year Performance Review: Macroeconomic environment remains challenging: SBP

To be applicable from July 1, 2023: Govt set to approve transition of LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

India expels Canadian diplomat, says concerned about ‘anti-India activities’

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Read more stories