KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 289,412 tonnes of cargo comprising 222,160 tonnes of import cargo and 67,252 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 222,160 comprised of 69,142 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,476 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,519 tonnes of Chickpeas, 13,826 tonnes of DAP, 12,400 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 112,797 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 67,252 comprised of 58,365 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,093 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 7,794 tonnes of Clinkers.

—Nearly, 6991 containers comprising of 3732 containers import and 3259 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 857 of 20’s and 1232 of 40’s loaded while 135 of 20’s and 1056 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 688 of 20’s and 15 of 40’s loaded containers while 406 of 20’s and 05 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05 ships namely, Spar Virgo, Apl Antwerp, Ever Uranus, Anbien Bay and MT Shalamar berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Cscl Jupiter, XT Pioneer, Benten Galaxy, MT Sargodha and Alkyoni SB Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Meratus Jayakarta and Zoe Schulte left the port on Monday 18th September, while four more ships, MSC Capetown-III, Mega-1, Emmanuel-C and Al-Soor-II are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 130,331tonnes, comprising 98,881 tones imports Cargo and 31,450 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,384 Containers (534 TEUs Imports and 1,850 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Ulriken and Santa Ace & two more ships, MSC Mundra-VIII and Kyparisia are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday, 18th September, while two more container ships, Maersk Chicago and MSC Heidi are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 19th September, 2023.

