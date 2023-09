JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Monday after three consecutive sessions of gains, weighed down by losses in rival vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 84 ringgit, or 2.19%, to 3,746 ringgit ($799.57) per metric ton in early trade.

The contract lost 1.17% last week.