Minister describes retiring employees as ‘valuable assets’

LAHORE: A ceremony was held at the Veterinary Institute Lahore to honor 24 officers retiring from the Livestock Department. Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad attended the event as a Chief Guest.

During the ceremony, the Provincial Minister praised the retiring officers for their dedicated service and commitment to their duties. He expressed his belief that their services would always be remembered with gratitude for the department, the province, and the country. He emphasized that retiring officers are valuable assets to the department.

Secretary Livestock, Muhammad Masood Anwar, extended his best wishes to all retiring officers and hoped that the incoming officers would continue to handle departmental affairs with excellence.

Shields were also distributed to officers who were instrumental in setting up the Disease Control Department.

Ibrahim Murad highlighted the significant role of the livestock sector in Pakistan’s economy, stating that 10% of the economy depends on livestock. He emphasized the potential for the livestock sector to transform the country’s destiny and stressed the importance of improving international standards in the meat industry. He mentioned that the Animal Traceability Program would contribute to an increase in meat exports.

Secretary Livestock added that the Disease Control Department plays a vital role, and the team’s efforts in achieving disease-free areas are commendable.

At the end of the ceremony, shields were presented to retiring officers. The event was attended by Additional Secretaries, Directors Generals, Directors, and other officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023