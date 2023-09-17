BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Spending spree ensures Asian Champions League spotlight falls on Saudi clubs

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2023 12:51pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HONG KONG: Five times UEFA Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo will begin his quest to add another continental title to his resume on Tuesday when Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr kick off their Asian Champions League campaign against 2020 runners-up Persepolis.

The Portuguese, who won his European titles with Manchester United and Real Madrid, and a host of other high-profile players lured to the Saudi Pro League will add significant stardust to Asia’s premier club competition when it begins this week.

Al-Nassr are one of 40 clubs from 20 leagues across the confederation drawn in 10 groups to face one another from Monday, with only the winners guaranteed to advance to the knockout rounds in the quest for the top prize of US$4 million.

That sum seems inconsequential compared to the amounts spent by Saudi clubs to acquire a band of experienced talent in an effort to bolster a league already among the continent’s best.

Al-Hilal, who signed Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain for 90 million euros in August, are the competition’s most successful club, winning the title on four occasions and losing in the final of the most recent edition to Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds.

Coached by Portugal’s Jorge Jesus, the Riyadh-based squad includes 12 players who represented Saudi Arabia at the last World Cup and have been further bolstered by the signings of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Al-Hilal kick off their campaign on Monday against Uzbekistan’s Navbahor in Group D - which also features Mumbai City and Nassaji Mazandaran from Iran - and will be able to field up to six foreign recruits after regulations on overseas players were relaxed by the Asian Football Confederation.

Furious Ronaldo storms off pitch after Al-Nassr defeat

Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad, the reigning Saudi Pro League champions, will be looking to win their first Asian title since 2005 and launch their campaign against Uzbekistan’s AGMK before facing Iran’s Sepahan and Air Force from Iraq in Group C.

Saudi teams are expected the dominate the west Asian half of the draw with Japanese clubs attempting to maintain their position of pre-eminence in the east.

Urawa travel to meet Chinese champions Wuhan Three Towns in their Group J opener on Wednesday having also been drawn with Pohang Steelers and Hanoi FC while J.League title holders Yokohama F Marinos start their campaign against Incheon United.

Kawasaki Frontale, meanwhile, face a tricky opener against Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim in Group I, which also features twice winners Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea and Thailand’s BG Pathum United.

The group stages of the competition, the last under the current format, run until Dec. 13 with the knockout rounds kicking off on Feb, 12, with the final to be played home-and-away on May 11 and 18.

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr UEFA Champions League Saudi clubs

Comments

1000 characters

Spending spree ensures Asian Champions League spotlight falls on Saudi clubs

Govt depts, hospitals, LG and defence institutions: Updated list of FTN recipients issued by FBR

Public-sector entities: auction proceedings hamstrung by lack of transparency?

Supply from Jhimpir Wind Farm to go down: KE seeks 60 MMCFD more gas to operate BQPS-II

Plea against CCI decision: PTI challenges objections raised by SC registrar

Bandial bequeathing to strident Isa less strident apex court?

Review petition against SC bill to be heard tomorrow

Kim Jong Un leaves Russia on his armoured train: Russian agencies

Cypher case: IK files bail plea in IHC

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir cause

Punjab to provide cheaper sugar at utility stores

Read more stories