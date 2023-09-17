BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fourteen dead in plane crash in Brazil’s Amazonas state

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2023 10:36am

SAO PAULO: Fourteen people on a small jet died when the plane crashed in Brazil’s northern Amazonas state on Saturday, the state’s governor said.

The accident took place in the Barcelos province, some 400 km (248 miles) from the state capital, Manaus.

“I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday,” said Wilson Lima, Governor of Amazonas state on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our teams have been working from the outset to provide the necessary support. My sympathy and prayers go out to their families and friends.”

The Manaus Aerotaxi airline issued a statement confirming that there had been an accident and that it was investigating but offering no details about deaths or injuries.

“We count on respect for the privacy of those involved at this difficult time and will be available to provide all necessary information and updates as the investigation progresses,” the statement said.

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) said in a statement that investigators from the Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) had been called in to begin an investigation into the reasons for the crash of the small aircraft, an Embraer Bandeirante with the registration PT-SOG.

In an interview with O Globo newspaper, Governor Lima said that the bodies had already been removed from the aircraft and that the victims were Brazilian tourists.

Lima also added that the region faces heavy rainfall and the most likely cause of the accident was an error in the route taken at the time of landing.

Twitter Brazil Brazil’s northern Amazonas state Barcelos province dead in plane crash Embraer Bandeirante

Comments

1000 characters

Fourteen dead in plane crash in Brazil’s Amazonas state

Govt depts, hospitals, LG and defence institutions: Updated list of FTN recipients issued by FBR

Public-sector entities: auction proceedings hamstrung by lack of transparency?

Supply from Jhimpir Wind Farm to go down: KE seeks 60 MMCFD more gas to operate BQPS-II

Plea against CCI decision: PTI challenges objections raised by SC registrar

Bandial bequeathing to strident Isa less strident apex court?

Review petition against SC bill to be heard tomorrow

North Korea's Kim, Russia talk up military ties in new 'heyday': KCNA

Cypher case: IK files bail plea in IHC

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir cause

Punjab to provide cheaper sugar at utility stores

Read more stories