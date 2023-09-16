BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
Cipher case: Imran approaches IHC for post-arrest bail

BR Web Desk Published September 16, 2023 Updated September 16, 2023 02:35pm

PTI Chairman Imran Khan approached on Saturday the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking post-arrest bail in the cipher case.

The case in question is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of an attempt to remove his government.

He is currently incarcerated at the Attock Jail. The bail plea was filed through the former PM’s counsel Salman Safdar. The petition has named State and Interior Ministry Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokar as respondents in the case.

On Thursday, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abul Hasnaat Muhammad Zulqarnain, who has been appointed as the judge of the special court to hear the cases registered under the Official Secrets Act from across the country, rejected bail petition of the former PM in the cipher case.

The special court also rejected former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail plea.

The verdict said that there appeared to be reasonable grounds for believing that the accused petitioners are guilty of offence under sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secret Act, 1923, in the light of the contents of the instant FIR. Moreover, there are also reasonable grounds for believing that the accused has committed non-bailable offence.

It further said that the record is sufficient for the purpose of discarding the bails of both the accused. In order to avoid any prejudicial design to the safety of the state for tentative assessment in future the restrictions during arguments will be opposed, who will be unnecessary and irrelevant persons during court proceedings.

Meanwhile, the court accepted PTI leader Asad Umar’s bail in the same case. The judge directed him to submit surety bond worth Rs50,000.

The judge observed that bail was confirmed on the prosecutor’s statement that there is no need for him, and there is no material against him.

Cipher case background

A case was registered against Imran and Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

According to the copy of the FIR registered on August 15, consequent upon the conclusion of inquiry No 111/2023 upon the complaint registered in the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW), FIA, it transpired that former prime minister namely, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and their other associates are involved in the communication of information contained in the secret classified document (cipher telegram received from Parep Washington dated March 7, 2022, to secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised persons (i.e., public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their “ulterior motives” and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security.

