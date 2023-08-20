Qureshi arrested by FIA in ‘missing cypher’ case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in connection with diplomatic cypher case registered against him and PTI Chairman Imran Khan under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Sources said Qureshi was arrested from his Islamabad residence in connection with the cypher case and shifted to the FIA headquarters.

The agency registered FIR at the complaint of the then secretary Ministry of Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar.

According to the copy of the FIR, consequent upon the conclusion of the enquiry no 111/2023 upon the complaint registered in the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW), FIA, it transpired that former prime minister namely, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and their other associates are involved in communication of information contained in secret classified document (Cypher Telegram received from Parep Washington dated March 7, 2022 to Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised persons (ie, public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their “ulterior motives” and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security.

The FIR further says that they held a clandestine meeting at Bani Gala on March 28, 2022 to conspire to misuse the contents of the cypher in order to accomplish their “nefarious designs”. The accused, Imran Khan, mala fidely directed the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Muhammad Azam Khan to prepare the minutes (record note) of the said clandestine meeting by manipulating the contents of the cypher message to use it for his vested interest at the cost of national safety.

Moreover, the numbered and accountable copy of cypher telegram sent to Prime Minister’s Office was deliberately kept in his custody by the former prime minister Imran Khan, with mala fide intention, and was never returned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it says.

It says that the said cypher telegram (official secret document classified as such) is still in the illegal possession/retention of the accused, Imran Khan. The unauthorised retention and misuse of the cypher telegram by the accused persons compromised the entire cypher security system of the state and secret communication method of Pakistani missions abroad.

These actions by the accused persons directly/indirectly benefited the interest of foreign powers and caused loss to the State of Pakistan, it says, adding that the competent authority has granted approval for registration of case.

Therefore, at Police Station CTW FIA Islamabad, prima facie, a case under section 5 and 9 of Official Secrets Act, 1923 r/w 34 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) is registered against former prime minister Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, for wrongful communication/use of official secret information and illegal retention of cypher telegram (official secret document) with mala fide intention, whereas, role of the former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, former Federal Minister Asad Umar, and other associates involved will be ascertained during the course of investigations.

The PTI also confirmed the arrest of Qureshi in a statement on its Twitter account. It said that PTI vice chairman has again [been] illegally arrested by a heavy contingent of Islamabad police from his residence.

Earlier, Qureshi was arrested in connection with May 9 violence cases.

The agency is conducting an inquiry with respect to missing cypher and audio, and Qureshi had appeared in the inquiry twice.

The FIA has registered a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others over the disappearance of the cypher last week.

