Cipher case: special court rejects bail pleas of Imran and Qureshi

BR Web Desk Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 04:23pm

A special court dismissed on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail petitions in the cipher case.

The case in question is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of an attempt to remove his government.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abul Hasnaat Muhammad Zulqarnain has been appointed as the judge of the special court that will hear the cases registered under the Official Secrets Act from across the country.

During the hearing today, Judge Zulqarnain reserved the verdict after PTI’s counsels completed their arguments.

Earlier today, the judge granted bail to PTI leader Asad Umar in the same case against surety bonds of Rs50,000.

Cipher case background

A case was registered against Imran and Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

According to the copy of the FIR registered on August 15, consequent upon the conclusion of inquiry No 111/2023 upon the complaint registered in the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW), FIA, it transpired that former prime minister namely, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and their other associates are involved in the communication of information contained in the secret classified document (cipher telegram received from Parep Washington dated March 7, 2022, to secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised persons (i.e., public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their “ulterior motives” and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Interim bail Imran Khan arrest

Comments

Shahid Khan Sep 14, 2023 04:45pm
No wonder why the judiciary is ranked as 131 and well below Somalia. What a shame
