Cipher case: Asad Umar gets bail

  • ATC Judge Abul Hasnaat Muhammad Zulqarnain approves PTI leader’s bail against surety bond of Rs50,000
BR Web Desk Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 03:54pm

A special court granted on Thursday bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar in the cipher case.

The case in question is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran Khan as proof of an attempt to remove his government.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abul Hasnaat Muhammad Zulqarnain has been appointed as the judge of the special court that will hear the cases registered under the Official Secrets Act from across the country.

Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

The judge approved the PTI leader’s bail against the surety bond of Rs50,000.

PTI’s legal affairs spokesperson lawyer Naeem Haider Panjhutha confirmed that Umar’s bail had been confirmed.

“Asad Umar’s bail was confirmed on the prosecutor’s statement that there is no need for him, there is no material against him; the hearing on Imran Khan’s case continues,” he said.

Umar was arrested by the police on August 20 in connection with the cipher case.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also been detained in the same case and is incarcerated at Adiala Jail.

Meanwhile, the special court also dismissed Imran’s and Qureshi’s bail petitions in the cipher case today.

On Wednesday, the special court extended Imran’s and Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days in the cipher case.

Imran has been imprisoned since August 5 following his arrest in the Toshakhana case and is currently being held in Attock Jail.

BK Sep 14, 2023 03:30pm
Thanks to the press conference, all is forgiven. The establishment is following the same tactics as their masters (get rid of IK and all will be forgiven) Poor common man of Pakistan is the real victim. Unless the army officers (with some conscience and patriotism) demand change within their institution our future will not change
