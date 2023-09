JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third straight session on Friday, underpinned by strength in rival vegetable oils, but the market was set to post a second weekly drop.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 36 ringgit, or 0.96%, to 3,797 ringgit ($810.89) per metric ton in early trade.

The contract has lost nearly 1% so far this week.