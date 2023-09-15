BAFL 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.91%)
DGKC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.23%)
FABL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.78%)
GGL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.63%)
OGDC 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.14%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.8%)
PIOC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.74%)
PPL 73.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.09%)
PRL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.61%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
SSGC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
TPLP 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 41.1 (0.9%)
BR30 16,311 Increased By 150.4 (0.93%)
KSE100 46,011 Increased By 361.4 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,201 Increased By 133.3 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise 1.5% in broad-based buying, miners top gainers

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2023 09:49am

Australian shares jumped on Friday in broad-based buying, with mining stocks leading the gains, as investors looked ahead to August economic data from China, the country’s biggest trading partner.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.5% to 7,291.4 by 0030 GMT and looked set to post its sharpest daily rise since July 13, if gains held.

The benchmark has risen 1.6% so far in the week, heading for its best week in nearly two months.

Investors worldwide were awaiting a slew of data from China, which has been struggling to prop up its economy after a brief post-COVID recovery. Back home, data released on Thursday showed that Australian jobs surged in August.

However, it did not dent hopes for the country’s central bank to stand pat on interest rates next month.

Heavyweight miners led the gains, rising 2.7% in their biggest intraday percentage climb since July 25 on strong metal prices. Mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto climbed 2.9% each, while Fortescue Metals Group was up 3.2%.

Financials rose 2.7%, hitting their highest level since Aug. 11, with the “big four” banks up between 0.9% and 1.7%.

Miners and financials lead Australian shares higher

Energy stocks advanced 1.6% as oil prices rose to their highest level in 2023.

Sector major Woodside Energy was up 1.1%. In other news, Australia’s competition regulator said it intended to deny authorisation for Qantas Airways and China Eastern Airlines to coordinate operations between the two countries.

Shares of Qantas were up 1.2%. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,305.33.

Australian shares Rio Tinto S&P/ASX 200 index BHP Group Qantas Airways Woodside Energy

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares rise 1.5% in broad-based buying, miners top gainers

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Judicial complex vandalism case: Parvez Elahi gets bail

Main Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing reopens after nine-day closure

NPCs: Rate of return again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

Meezan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

Read more stories