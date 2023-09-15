BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (5.34%)
FABL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
GGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
HBL 95.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.6%)
HUBC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.11%)
OGDC 95.31 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.15%)
PAEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.61%)
PIBTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.24%)
PIOC 87.05 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (3.8%)
PPL 73.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.81%)
PRL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.08%)
SSGC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
TRG 87.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.6%)
UNITY 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 26.3 (0.58%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 97.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By 253.3 (0.55%)
KSE30 16,147 Increased By 79.5 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

Sohail Sarfraz | Zaheer Abbasi Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 08:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication would fully assist the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in achieving the task of broadening the tax base through data integration and automation.

The decision was taken on Thursday during the meeting with the FBR to discuss the acceleration of the automation of the FBR operations.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, while chairing a meeting to deliberate measures to digitize the national economy, underlined the need for leveraging technology to increase and strengthen revenue collection mechanisms and promote economic growth after being briefed about the automation of the FBR function.

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

The FBR chairman briefed the minister about measures being taken to automate and strengthen the revenue collection mechanism of the FBR.

During the meeting, the caretaker finance minister emphasised utilising modern technology to digitise the national economy to maximise revenue collection. The minister said that enhancing tax collection through technology and increasing the tax-to-GDP ratio was the top-most priority of the caretaker government.

She asked the FBR to work on a war footing to address the issue of the tax gap and use all available resources for this goal. Akhtar reiterated the government’s dedication to modernising its fiscal systems to align with international best practices.

She stressed the need for leveraging technology to strengthen the nation’s revenue collection mechanisms and promote economic growth. She further asserted that automation is not just a choice but a necessity to ensure transparency, accountability, and ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The minister for IT deliberated upon the availability of data with provincial and other state-owned enterprises.

It was decided that FBR would immediately obtain available data from other entities and leverage it to identify tax gaps and focus on potential taxpayers, who are still evading the tax net. It was decided that the FBR and the Ministry of IT would cooperate and make all-out efforts to digitise national data and expand the tax net.

The meeting concluded with the commitment from all the participatory bodies to make dedicated efforts towards this end in order to enhance fiscal governance and boost revenue collection.

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications Dr Umar Saif was present in the meeting which was also attended by Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, Members of the Board and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, the IT Division, and the Revenue Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Taxes gdp FBR tax collection tax net MOITT revenue collection Broadening tax base tax base Dr Shamshad Akhtar caretaker finance minister

Comments

1000 characters
Maqbool Sep 15, 2023 08:40am
Just investigate all persons driving a SUV, who must be earning at least the minimum tax level of Rs 50,000 per month . But our Elites will not allow ..
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Broadening tax base: IT ministry to lend a helping hand to FBR

In a surprise move, policy rate kept unchanged

PIA privatisation: PM directs minister to oversee process

NPCs: Rate of return again revised upward to attract more investment

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

Award of ‘dubious’ contract to German firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank official and power secretary of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

24 spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA conditions

Cotton: APTMA says supports emergency spray operations

Pakistan expresses its concerns over misuse of ATT

From 18-23 Sept: PM to join debate at UNGA: FO

Read more stories