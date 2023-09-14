BAFL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
BIPL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
BOP 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.97%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
DFML 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
DGKC 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
FABL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
FCCL 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
HBL 95.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
HUBC 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 94.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.77%)
PIOC 83.86 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.77%)
PPL 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.37%)
SNGP 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.4%)
SSGC 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.21%)
UNITY 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 16,164 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,650 Increased By 59.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,067 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SEARL (The Searle Company Limited) 37.35 Increased By ▲ 4.65%

Searle Company gets UAE approval for manufacturing facility

BR Web Desk Published September 14, 2023 Updated September 14, 2023 02:30pm

Searle Company Limited (SEARL) announced on Thursday that it has earned approval from the UAE ministry, and registered its manufacturing facility in the Middle Eastern country.

The company announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“The Searle Company Limited proudly announces that the Ministry of Health and Prevention, United Arab Emirates has approved and registered the manufacturing site of the company,” it said.

The pharma informed that it is expanding rapidly in several regions of the world including South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, Francophone Africa, GCC, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Canada, Europe and Latin America (EU&LATAM) etc.

“Searle became the first pharmaceutical company of Pakistan to enter UAE by getting its manufacturing facility registered,” Tahir Ahmed, Managing Director at SEARL, had announced in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

“This will InshaAllah set a trend in Pakistan to go into stringent regulatory markets where margins are high,” he added.

Incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1965, SEARL was later converted into a public limited company. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical, consumer health, and nutritional products.

During 9MFY23, SEARL’s topline boasted a 28% year-on-year rise, yet, it couldn’t trickle down to produce a bottom-line growth.

A significant Pak Rupee depreciation, increase in global commodity prices as well as increased fuel cost resulted in a 40% cost increase which pushed the gross profit margin down to 46% from 51% during the same period last year.

uae PSX Pharmaceutical Industry SEARL The Searle Company Limited Pakistan pharma sector Pakistan UAE

Comments

1000 characters

Searle Company gets UAE approval for manufacturing facility

Seventh consecutive gain: rupee settles at 297.96 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees improvement against USD

Cipher case: Special court rejects Imran’s, Qureshi’s bail pleas

Power theft campaign: hundreds arrested, millions of rupees recovered

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah among those injured in Balochistan blast

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Cipher case: Asad Umar gets bail

Agha Steel says it intends to export iron ore from KPK mines

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant

Read more stories