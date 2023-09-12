US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

The US has said that it does not take any position with respect to the outcome of an election in Pakistan nor does it support any one political party or any candidate in Pakistan.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this in response to a question regarding US Ambassador Donald Blome’s meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

“So I will refer you to the embassy for specific comment on that meeting, which I’m sure they would be happy to provide.

But I think I see where you’re going with the question, and so I will reiterate what I’ve said a number of times, which is that the United States does not take any position with respect to the outcome of an election in Pakistan.“

Miller further said that though the US does not support any one political party or any candidate in Pakistan, it urges free and fair elections in Pakistan, as “it does throughout the world”.

Last month, a spokesperson of the US Embassy said in a statement that Ambassador Blome met with Raja to reaffirm the United States’ support for free and fair elections conducted in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and constitution.

“The ambassador reiterated that choosing Pakistan’s future leaders is for the Pakistani people to decide, and that the United States remains committed to working to broaden and deepen the US–Pakistan relationship with whomever the Pakistani people choose,” the embassy’s spokesperson added.

Ambassador Blome’s meeting with the CEC was held at a time when uncertainty shrouds the holding of timely elections following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision to go ahead with the delimitation exercise before the next polls.