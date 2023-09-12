BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
BIPL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.01%)
DGKC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.02%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
HBL 96.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
HUBC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 93.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.45%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.07%)
PIOC 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PPL 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.15%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.76%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.07%)
SSGC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,576 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.42%)
BR30 16,199 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.64%)
KSE100 45,643 Decreased By -222.3 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,129 Decreased By -54.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

  • State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller responds to recent meeting between US Ambassador Donald Blome’s and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja
BR Web Desk Published 12 Sep, 2023 12:01pm

The US has said that it does not take any position with respect to the outcome of an election in Pakistan nor does it support any one political party or any candidate in Pakistan.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this in response to a question regarding US Ambassador Donald Blome’s meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

“So I will refer you to the embassy for specific comment on that meeting, which I’m sure they would be happy to provide.

But I think I see where you’re going with the question, and so I will reiterate what I’ve said a number of times, which is that the United States does not take any position with respect to the outcome of an election in Pakistan.“

Miller further said that though the US does not support any one political party or any candidate in Pakistan, it urges free and fair elections in Pakistan, as “it does throughout the world”.

Last month, a spokesperson of the US Embassy said in a statement that Ambassador Blome met with Raja to reaffirm the United States’ support for free and fair elections conducted in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and constitution.

“The ambassador reiterated that choosing Pakistan’s future leaders is for the Pakistani people to decide, and that the United States remains committed to working to broaden and deepen the US–Pakistan relationship with whomever the Pakistani people choose,” the embassy’s spokesperson added.

Ambassador Blome’s meeting with the CEC was held at a time when uncertainty shrouds the holding of timely elections following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision to go ahead with the delimitation exercise before the next polls.

Pakistan US State Department Donald A. Blome

Comments

1000 characters
Sugon Dzntz Sep 12, 2023 12:13pm
US does not support one party she supports multi party grand alliance PDM because USA only wants democracy and Pakistan Democratic Movement is the only entity seriously working towards achieving of this goal, PDM understands that ultimate true democracy is only possible by delaying the elections for now to avoid turmoil, as opposed to the political forces wanting elections immediately to derail the continuation of stable policies, knowing quite well that they will win the election as the masses are of the same opinion, but such a non democratic outcome will be detrimental for true democracy, so its important for US not to support that one party.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

Open-market: rupee gains further ground, now between 296-299 against USD

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

After crushing defeat, Pakistan ‘grateful’ for India wake-up call

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

July-August remittances post big fall

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Read more stories