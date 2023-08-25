US envoy meets CEC ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD: Amid uncertainty shrouding the holding of timely general polls in the country, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja on Thursday to reaffirm the United States’ support “for free and fair elections conducted in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and constitution”.

A spokesperson of the US Embassy said in a statement that Ambassador Blome met with Chief Election Commissioner Raja to reaffirm the United States’ support for free and fair elections conducted in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and constitution.

US says watching prospect of election violence

“The ambassador reiterated that choosing Pakistan’s future leaders is for the Pakistani people to decide, and that the United States remains committed to working to broaden and deepen the US–Pakistan relationship with whomever the Pakistani people choose,” the embassy’s spokesperson added.

Ambassador Blome’s meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner was held at a time when uncertainty shrouds the holding of timely elections following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision to go ahead with the delimitation exercise before the next polls.

Given the ongoing crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), there are also concerns in the Western capitals that a level playing field may not be available to all the parties, particularly, the PTI of the jailed former premier Imran Khan during the forthcoming polls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023