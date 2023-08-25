BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
Aug 25, 2023
US envoy meets CEC ahead of elections

Ali Hussain Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 09:42am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Amid uncertainty shrouding the holding of timely general polls in the country, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja on Thursday to reaffirm the United States’ support “for free and fair elections conducted in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and constitution”.

A spokesperson of the US Embassy said in a statement that Ambassador Blome met with Chief Election Commissioner Raja to reaffirm the United States’ support for free and fair elections conducted in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and constitution.

US says watching prospect of election violence

“The ambassador reiterated that choosing Pakistan’s future leaders is for the Pakistani people to decide, and that the United States remains committed to working to broaden and deepen the US–Pakistan relationship with whomever the Pakistani people choose,” the embassy’s spokesperson added.

Ambassador Blome’s meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner was held at a time when uncertainty shrouds the holding of timely elections following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision to go ahead with the delimitation exercise before the next polls.

Given the ongoing crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), there are also concerns in the Western capitals that a level playing field may not be available to all the parties, particularly, the PTI of the jailed former premier Imran Khan during the forthcoming polls.

Tulukan Mairandi Aug 25, 2023 07:11am
Was Donald Lu also present?
zaya zaya Aug 25, 2023 08:04am
Why would it remain so unobvious that its with the usa permission and dictate is how Pakistan should operate? There was a separate state that was allowed to be created in 1947 but only the masters changed by stealth and prostitution by the usa demands and not the sovereign constitution of Pakistan that governed it. Only the dictators periods were rewarded with DOLLARS in USAID, other periods money laundering of DOLLARS back to London, Paris and NY was allowed through military approved rulers. Simple, there was ABSOLUTELY NO AZADI in 1947, and a first generation born said I was born free, this prostitution is ABSOLUTELY NOT going to continue, his freedom and the people of Pakistan found out they were being raped by stealth through the implanted rulers. ... and you think ECP Commissioner needed permission from the Governor appointed not by The British Majesty but his Cousin, to allow a break, WILL PAKISTANIS CHANGE???
