Karabakh sovereign territory of Azerbaijan: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan considered Karabakh as the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and any attempt to conduct the so-called elections there by the illegally installed regime was legally and morally reprehensible.

“Pakistan considers Karabakh as the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and any attempt to conduct so called elections by the illegally installed regime is legally and morally reprehensible. Such an attempt is also a grave violation of the UN Charter and principles of established international law,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a press statement on Sunday in response to a query regarding the so-called presidential elections in the territory of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan on Saturday condemned the elections held in the territories of its Karabakh region, calling it an “extremely provocative step.”

“This is a clear violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, is by no means admissible and tolerable,” Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry statement maintained.

It said that the “provocations by Armenia” had a detrimental impact on the normalization process and hindered the international efforts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023