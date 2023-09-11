G20 summit: Ashrafi dispels propaganda surrounding MBS’s visit to India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Sunday addressed the concerns and disinformation surrounding the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to India during the ongoing G20 summit.

In a video statement, he clarified that the visit should not be misinterpreted and emphasized the strong relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Ashrafi mentioned the G20 summit taking place in India, where leaders from various countries, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, were participating. He dispelled propaganda surrounding the visit and revealed that the Saudi Crown Prince was expected to visit Pakistan soon, accompanied by members of his cabinet. During this visit, they were anticipated to announce further investment plans in Pakistan, bolstering economic ties, he added.

Paying tribute to Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, he attributed the foreign investments from Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries to his unwavering efforts.

Addressing the concerns of certain disillusioned elements about the visit, Ashrafi stated that the R20, a group of religious leaders representing G20 countries, had not convened in India due to reservations regarding human rights violations against minority communities, especially Muslims, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Pakistan played a crucial role in bringing this issue to the attention of the religious leadership of R20 countries, he added.

Furthermore, Ashrafi noted that Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt did not participate in the G20 Working Group’s meeting held in India, underscoring the complexities of the situation.

In conclusion, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong identity and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia, expressing hope that these relations would continue to thrive and reach new heights with each passing day. He stressed that the bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would remain unshaken despite false notions and disinformation circulating in some quarters.