BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil

Reuters Published September 10, 2023 Updated September 10, 2023 01:38pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday formally handed over the G20 presidency to Brazil at the closing ceremony of the annual summit of the grouping, that was held in New Delhi this weekend.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the transition by handing over the ceremonial gavel of the presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

India has had the presidency of the G20 since Dec. 1, when it took over from Indonesia, and will continue to hold the position until Nov. 30.

Wet feet dampen G20 leaders’ Gandhi tributes in India

During the two-day summit, the bloc adopted a consensus declaration that made commitments on several issues, including that of food and energy security, climate change and global debt vulnerabilities.

Modi, on Sunday, also proposed a “virtual summit” of the grouping at the end of November to assess the status of the suggestions and proposals put forth by members and determine “how their progress can be accelerated”.

“In that session, we can review the topics decided during this summit,” Modi said, adding that details would be shared with members.

India Brazil New Delhi Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Comments

1000 characters

India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil

Major tax drive initiated against defaulters

Morocco earthquake kills more than 2,000 people, survivors sleep rough

Afghan Taliban criticises closure of main border crossing with Pakistan

India, Saudi Arabia likely to sign energy cooperation pact on Monday

Pakistan pursuing proactive diplomacy: Jilani

Joint efforts targeting $2bn disbursements: World Bank

FBR to engage CSOs, NGOs to provide info about improved tax services

Fake/flying invoices: FBR places safeguards following FTO’s orders

New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

Read more stories