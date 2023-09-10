BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
FBR to engage CSOs, NGOs to provide info about improved tax services

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will engage civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to improve its image among the general masses about the improved tax services.

This stakeholder engagement plan (SEP) has been developed by the FBR in accordance with the World Bank’s Environment and Social Framework (ESF), specifically adhering to Environment and Social Standard, which focuses on “Stakeholder Engagement and Information Disclosure”.

Under this standard, the implementing agency i.e. the FBR, is obligated to provide stakeholders with information that is timely, relevant, easily understandable, and accessible. Furthermore, the FBR must engage with stakeholders in an appropriate manner that is free of manipulation, interference, coercion, discrimination, and intimidation.

The plan revealed that there has been a paradigm shift in the development strategy and policy in Pakistan to ensure improved access to tax filing services. The government is strengthening its commitment to partnerships with civil society organisations and non-government organisations by emphasizing delivering good services regarding tax issues.

FBR finalises Stakeholder Engagement Plan

Working towards a common goal of improving the situation, the CSOs and the NGOs use a variety of strategies and they are clear about the fact that their role is not to replace the government but to ensure that the government effectively covers the taxpayer needs, concerning quality, accessibility, affordability, and equity. These non-profit development organisations may assume several important roles such as advocacy, service delivery, capacity building, grassroot community mobilisation, innovation, social experimentation, and research in primary education, it said.

The purpose of the stakeholder engagement is to facilitate the involvement of all groups that have a vested interest in this project or may be impacted by it, either positively or negatively.

Through active participation in the project design process, stakeholders can identify necessary improvements and highlight potential obstacles.

During implementation, stakeholders play a crucial role in providing feedback on what is functioning well and what requires improvement.

The overall aim is to collaborate with project proponents to ensure that the project’s benefits are maximised and any potential negative consequences are minimised, the report added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

