‘PPP is not running away from elections’

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said that the party was ready for the elections earlier and it is still ready today. PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that the party was ready for elections in May as well and had given tickets to its nominees in Punjab.

He said that those political parties who did not have candidates were running away from the elections.

Reacting to Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s statement, he said that Maulana’s statement is his theory of necessity.

He said that if Fazl’s words regarding resignation from the assemblies had been accepted, then Imran Niazi would have been strong.

“Maulana Sahib understood late what was the right decision and what was wrong,” he said.

He said that the PPP would be happy if other political parties also demand holding elections within 90 days under the Constitution.

