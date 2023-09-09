BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Cremation of tolerant India—I

Sirajuddin Aziz Published September 9, 2023 Updated September 9, 2023 07:17am

For a very long time, India has mischievously hoodwinked the world regarding its perception. To the global audience, since 1947, when Pakistan was carved out as a ‘Muslim State’, India in contrast has projected itself as a ‘secular ‘ country. Far from truth. This theme was meant to showcase Indian society as a tolerant and peace-loving country.

The diversity in religion, creed, caste, colour and language that India had and continues to have was submerged in the active narrative of its being a secular country, where all of its citizens, despite diversity, had equal rights. The population inclusivity principle remained its strongest selling point; however, distorted in reality it was, at least it was, till the departure of Jawaharlal Nehru to the yonder.

In a very small measure, the claim of secular attitude was near to some truth. Following Gandhi’s assassination at the hands of the RSS- inspired Hindu fanatic or more appropriately in today’s parlance, Hindu terrorist, Jawaharlal Nehru represented the Gandhian thought of “Ahimsa”, and he actually practiced it.

In the communal riots that came in the wake of the Partition, Nehru, at least publicly, stood with the Muslims of India. It will be historical injustice if the secular mindset of Gandhi and Nehru, wasn’t recognised; their consistent attitude and behaviour of goodwill towards the Muslims is evidenced in history sufficiently. They were humane.

The Congress party and other political parties had members who possessed the regressive mindset. Their brains were on fire to seek and avenge the Muslim rule over the Indian sub-continent of over a thousand years.

The person who is credited with creating a cohesive Indian Union of States is Sardar Vallabhai Patel, a man known for his meanness, duplicity and deviousness, and who never masked his anti-Muslim feelings.

He was uncontrollable by Nehru. His association with other freedom fighters gave him advantage, which he used most unfairly and unfavourably against the Muslims minority. Patel successfully architectured with deceit and deception the swallowing up of Hyderabad state, Junagadh and Jammu & Kashmir into the Indian Union.

It was Patel who brought communalism to the fore in the Indian social setup. Later years, his protégés and admirers like LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the latter to a lesser degree, and more recently, Narendra Modi (whose hatred for Muslims and other minorities has never been below the zenith mark) have today come to represent the Hindu India.

Pakistan and India have been in conflict several times over, yet the man on the street, on both sides of the fence, doesn’t carry as much ill will and distrust for each other as do the governments. Only two days back, in the cricketing arena, we all witnessed a great camaraderie between the Pakistan and Indian cricketers: Shadab tying the shoe laces of Hardik or Virat sharing a joke with Babar and Afridi were great sights.

That perhaps instilled hope for a durable peace, but for Modi, the “Butcher of Gujarat”. Congress party has traditionally been an ally of the Muslims, while BJP has always positioned, expressed and demonstrated pathological hatred for Muslims and other minorities.

The government of the “Butcher of Gujarat” has unleashed upon the Muslims the worst form of violence, with new heights of persecution.

The Christians, Sikhs, Dalits and what they inhumanly refer to as “untouchables” haven’t been spared. The seven sister states of the Northeast India are brewing with separatist demands for independence. This powder keg that New Delhi is sitting upon will most likely blow up in their faces, sooner than they expect.

The ruthless massacre of innocent citizens in Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, etc., reflect the communal mindset of Modi and his handpicked minister of interior, Amit Shah, nay the terrorist, Ajit. Women, men and children are killed in Kashmir and other states with impunity and total disregard to basic human expectations of justice and respect.

Men are butchered in the presence of their families. Men are made to watch helplessly their mothers and daughters being picked up by the lawless enforcement agencies. The plight of the Kashmiri women is a scar on the face of humanity and world conscience.

There is nothing wrong with Hinduism as a religion; like most religions its teachings are based on love, tolerance, peace and goodwill towards all. How the “Hindutva” version of Modi distinguishes from true Hinduism was best explained by Mani Shankar Iyer in an interview with renowned TV journalist Karan Thapar.

Mani Shankar Iyer had served as Indian Consul General at Karachi during early Zia years. While comparing Ziaul Haq’s Islamisation programme with Modi’s Hindutva, he made a remarkable comment. Said he, Zia’s programme was meant to invite Muslims to lead an Islamic life; it wasn’t directed against any religion, culture or caste; while Modi’s Hindutva programme is directed towards creating enmity with the Muslims in particular, and generally with all other religions. This vicious enmity in the last nine years of his rule has taken the form of extreme hatred, leading up to justifying the killings of innocent Muslims.

Muslims are facing ruthless state-sponsored terrorism at the hands of the Modi’s government. The saffron-draped butcher represents no nobility associated with the attire in Hindu culture.

(To be continued on Wednesday)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

India Pakistan Kashmir RSS IIOJK BJP Modi government Muslims in India Indian PM Narendra Modi Congress party Indian minorities

Sirajuddin Aziz

The writer is a senior banker & freelance contributor

Comments

1000 characters

Cremation of tolerant India—I

SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

FCA mechanism: DISCOs’ July tariff raised by Rs1.46 per unit

Fake/flying invoices: Taxmen told to conduct probe into cases of big cos

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India’s curbs

Govt says gas prices to be revised upward

2023 a challenging year for automotive industry: ‘Major OEMs are experiencing 55pc drop in volumes’

Move to promote Islamic mode of financing: MoF proposes draft amendments to MTBs, Ijara Sukuk rules

Corruption allegations: UBG demands removal of FPCCI president

Detailed verdict issued: Audio leaks: SC dismisses Centre’s plea for recusal of CJP

‘Interest-free’ loans to 11 LHC judges: PBC voices concern over Punjab govt’s decision

Read more stories