KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.168 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,070.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.618 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.875 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.471 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.039 billion), Platinum (PKR 732.537 million), DJ (PKR 614.339 million), Silver (PKR 266.064 million), Natural Gas (PKR 223.228 million), SP 500 (PKR 207.605 million), Japan Equity (PKR 60.639 million), Brent (PKR 48.684 million) and Copper (PKR 41.027 million). In Agricultural commodities, 17 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 22.353 were traded.

