Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Thursday called on the caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production, Dr Gohar Ejaz and discussed different issues relating to trade.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral trade relations, and fostering mutual cooperation between the United States and Pakistan.

Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz stated that the Government of Pakistan has formed a Special Investment Facilitation Council aimed at attracting investments in various sectors such as Mines and Minerals, Agriculture, Information Technology, and Energy and he invited US companies to explore the options to invest in these sectors.

Economy and development: Blome says US to help caretakers pursue agenda

The Minister elaborated on the government’s efforts for economic revival plan and appreciated the US government for their continued support with the Ambassador underscoring the importance of economic growth in Pakistan’s future.

According to sources, matters relating to Pak-US bilateral trade, foreign direct investments in Pakistan, business operations of US companies working in the country and Pakistan’s exports to the United States were discussed during the meeting. Operational and regulatory issues also came under discussion.

The United States once again raised the issue of use of pirated software by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and certain restrictions on its goods. The issues relating to investment and signing of Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) and wind power projects were also part of discussions between the US and Pakistani officials.

