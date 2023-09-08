KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.004 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,377.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.467 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.997 billion), Crude (PKR 2.016 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.902 billion), DJ (PKR 816.257 million), Platinum (PKR 721.734 million), Silver (PKR 428.545 million), Japan Equity 225 / USD (PKR 254.755 million), SP500 (PKR 209.627 million), Natural Gas (PKR 100.952 million), Brent (PKR 59.670 million) and Copper (PKR 30.433 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 14 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 30.752 million were traded.

