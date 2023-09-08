SSGC represents Pakistan at Gastech 2023

KARACHI: Gastech 2023, one of the world’s largest international platforms for exhibition-cum-conference on natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, low-carbon solutions, and climate technologies, opened in Singapore to a huge number of exhibitors and delegates on September 05, 2023.

SSGC represented Pakistan at the event along with the country’s other energy sector companies. Imran Maniar, MD, SSGC networked with delegates to discuss the critical role of renewable and non-renewable energy as key enablers of future energy security and transition, in Pakistan and Asia.

MD, SSGC explained to them the sustainability challenges SSGC faces and highlighted some of the initiatives the Company is taking especially in the area of alternative energy and LNG. He also dilated on areas of collaboration with SSGC on diverse projects. The event will conclude on the 8th of September.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023