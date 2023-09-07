BAFL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.6%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.2%)
FABL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FCCL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HBL 97.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
HUBC 80.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
OGDC 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.52%)
PAEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
PIOC 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.37%)
PPL 69.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1%)
PRL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
SSGC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.37%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,078 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.46%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits two-week low on inventory surge, weak China imports

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 05:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices fell to their lowest level in more than two weeks on Thursday after a sharp rise in inventories and weak imports by top metals consumer China highlighted concerns about lacklustre demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 1.2% to $8,274 per metric ton by 1114 GMT after touching the lowest since Aug. 21.

Prices extended losses after LME data showed copper inventories jumped by 21% to 133,850 tonnes, the highest since October last year, highlighting worries about a surplus of material.

LME copper stocks have more than doubled since mid-July.

The big rise in LME stocks came as a surprise to traders since large deliveries usually occur close to the expiry of the three-month contract, which take place next week, Al Munro at roker Marex said in a note.

Import data from China, the world’s biggest copper consumer, also showed signs of weakness. China bought 5% less copper in August from a year earlier, customs data on Thursday showed.

“We are cautious on the short term outlook for copper. China remains the key source of caution,” said analyst Ewa Manthey at ING.

“Risks remain to the downside heading into the year end on China’s uncertain outlook.”

Also weighing on the market was a strong dollar index , making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies, including in China.

Dollar strength is expected to be in place for the rest of this year, a Reuters poll showed.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) dropped as much as 0.8% to 68,950 yuan ($9,410.79) a ton, the lowest since Aug. 29.

Yangshan copper premium fell from its highest since December last year on Tuesday at $61.50, indicating easing demand to import copper into China.

LME aluminium dipped 0.7% to $2,179 a ton, nickel dropped 0.8% to $20,430, lead edged up 0.2% at $2,229 and tin fell 1.4% to $25,910.

Copper LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper hits two-week low on inventory surge, weak China imports

Open market: Pakistani rupee maintains upward trajectory against US dollar

Caretaker PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism

No ban on Rs5,000 currency note: caretaker information minister says letter being circulated is fake

Main Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed for second day

Brokerage house sees interest-rate hike of 150bps as inflation bites

IHC indicts Islamabad DC for contempt of court over arrest of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi

Pakistan Gasport seeks country’s first spot LNG cargo in over a year

China says 90 countries have confirmed attendance for Belt and Road Initiative

Interloop’s profit surges to Rs20.17bn in FY23

Oil falls as concerns about China outweigh extended cuts

Read more stories