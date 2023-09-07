BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
BIPL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.31%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FABL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 97.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 80.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
OGDC 95.03 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
PAEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
PIOC 84.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
PPL 68.69 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.93%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.87%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
SSGC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TRG 91.11 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.4%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 35.2 (0.77%)
BR30 16,152 Increased By 175.3 (1.1%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 316.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 100.3 (0.62%)
Brecorder
Sep 07, 2023
Business & Finance

CCP approves two mergers in healthcare, insurance sectors

Published 07 Sep, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval to two mergers in home healthcare services and non-life insurance sectors. The approvals were granted following the successful completion of Phase-1 competition assessment, conducted in accordance with Section 11 of the Competition Act, 2010.

The CCP approved the merger application filed by Shifa International Hospital Limited to acquire SIHT Private Limited from Shifa Foundation. It was found that there was no overlap in the activities of the merger parties in the relevant market, therefore, post-transaction, market conditions will remain unchanged. Furthermore, the proposed transaction, having raised no competition concerns, secured the CCP’s approval.

The CCP also approved the merger of TPL Insurance Limited (TPLI) with New Hampshire Insurance Company – Pakistan Branch (NHICP) after completing all formalities. NHICP is a Pakistan-based branch of New Hampshire Insurance Company incorporated under the laws of the United States of America. The branch was providing general insurance services, however, its operations ceased in 2016. Likewise, the proposed transaction raised no competition concerns, earning swift approval from the CCP.

It is important to note that the Competition Act stipulates mandatory procedure for review and prior clearance of mergers and acquisitions meeting the thresholds specified by the CCP. The purpose of merger review is to safeguard competition, while simultaneously fostering an environment conducive to attracting foreign direct investment.

The CCP is entrusted with the mandate of providing free competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activities, to enhance economic efficiency, and to protect consumers from anti-competitive behaviour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP Shifa International Hospital insurance sector TPL Insurance Limited merger healthcare sector NHICP

