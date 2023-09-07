PM lays floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday laid floral wreath here at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage and tribute to the valiant soldiers of the armed forces.

Speaking at a ceremony held here at Pakistan monument in connection with the Defence and Martyrs Day, the prime minister said “We come here to pay tribute to valiant sons of the soil who embraced ‘Shahadat’ while ensuring the security of the nation”.

He said “our martyrs who embraced martyrdom for the sake of their people and the country can never be forgotten and will always remain in our hearts”.

He said Quran e Kareem had also specifically mentioned martyrs with great reverence. The people, he said who in their respective times sacrificed their lives to safeguard their nation, country, people and laws had in fact offered their lives in the way of Allah Almighty.