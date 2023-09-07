BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
Japan’s Inpex interested in buying of US LNG

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

SINGAPORE: Inpex, Japan’s top oil and gas producer, is interested in buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States linked to the Henry Hub prices, Chief Executive Takayuki Ueda told Reuters on Wednesday.

Japan is the world’s second biggest LNG buyer after China, but its imports have been declining due to a switch to renewable energy, as well as nuclear reactors restarts. Japan has also been replacing LNG from Russia with cheaper US supplies.

“United States LNG contract do have some cancellation clauses which are completely different from the kind of take-or-pay contract. So I think such kind of flexibility seems to be very much important,” Ueda said on the sidelines of the Gastech conference in Singapore.

As its energy mix is changing, Japan has been pressing for more flexible LNG supply contracts, including the elimination of the destination clause, which is an obligation not to switch the final buyer.

“United States LNG seems to have a lot of flexibility. For example, I think one advantage of the US energy is the prices linked to the Henry Hub,” Ueda added.

He expects no big spikes in the LNG prices during the winter months, adding that Japan’s energy demand is stable in both short and long term.

