KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 163,956 tonnes of cargo comprising 119,643 tonnes of import cargo and 44,313 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 119,643 comprised of 58,160 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 6,800 Tons of Iron Ore, 11,595 Tons of Rock Phosphate & 43,088 Tons of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 44,313 comprised of 22,741 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 50 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 21,022 Tons of Clinkers & 500 Tons of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6065 containers comprising of 3922 containers import and 2143 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1363 of 20’s and 1221 of 40’s loaded while 41 of 20’s and 38 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 600 of 20’s and 210 of 40’s loaded containers while 39 of 20’s and 542 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 05 ship, namely Hyundai Singapore, Navios Lapis, Momentum Phonex, Kota lumba and No 2 Heung A Pioneer berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Anbien Bay, Kiel Express, Cma Cgm Figaro, Chem Sea 1 and Ever Utile Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Clemens Schulte, Erietta, Maersk Hartford and MSC Lisbon are expected to sail on today day Wednesday 06th September, 2023 .

A cargo volume of 166,506tonnes, comprising 127,592 tones imports Cargo and 38,914tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,530 Containers (3,030 TEUs Imports and 1,500 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Clemens Schulte and Star Crimson are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday, 06th September, while two more container ships, EM Astoria and Navios Lapis are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 07th August, 2023.

