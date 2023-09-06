BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.67%)
BIPL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.39%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.31%)
DGKC 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.06%)
FABL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FCCL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.45%)
GGL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HBL 97.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 80.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
HUMNL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.96%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.7%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.2%)
PIOC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.34%)
PPL 69.13 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.58%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.15%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
SSGC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
TPLP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.02%)
TRG 91.05 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
UNITY 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.26%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By 40.3 (0.89%)
BR30 16,191 Increased By 214.3 (1.34%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 316.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 100.3 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Venice to start charging visitors entry fee next year

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2023 01:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

VENICE, Italy: Venice plans to experiment with an admission fee of 5 euros($5.35) for day trippers next year to try to manage the flow of tourists drawn to its historic canals, the city council said on Tuesday.

The fee will be applied on a trial basis on 30 days next year, focusing mainly on spring bank holidays and summer weekends when tourism numbers are at their peak. All visitors over the age of 14 will have to pay it.

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

The aim was to find “a new balance between the rights of those who live, study or work in Venice and those who visit the city,” Venice tourism councillor Simone Venturini said.

It is not a money-making move, he added, saying the fee would only cover the cost of administering the scheme.

The exact dates of the plan and how it will be run will be agreed after final council approval, which is expected next week.

Rising prices for travel do not appear to be curbing wanderlust

The plan, first mooted in 2019, was initially postponed because of COVID-19, which kept tourists away, and later for technical and procedural reasons.

Visitors have meanwhile poured back into Venice, with outsiders often vastly outnumbering the roughly 50,000 residents of the city centre, overwhelming its narrow alleys.

Overtourism has long been a problem for the fragile lagoon city.

In July, UNESCO experts recommended that Venice and its lagoon be added to its list of World Heritage in Danger, claiming that Italy was not doing enough to protect the city from the impact of climate change and mass tourism.

Global travel demand: short-lived or will the trend sustain?

UNESCO Venice

Comments

1000 characters

Venice to start charging visitors entry fee next year

Caretaker govt working on ‘Electricity Theft Control Act’ to curb losses

Inter-bank market: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Attempt to break people’s trust in army foiled, says COAS on Defence Day

Nation stands united with armed forces to thwart anti-Pakistan designs: PM Kakar

More than 3,000 Pakistani-owned companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H12023

US monitoring Imran Khan’s case closely: State Dept

Oil dips as markets shrug off supply jitters

Putin, Saudi’s prince: oil supply cuts ensure stable energy market

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Pakistan in Asia Cup

PM is very bullish about Gulf investments

Read more stories