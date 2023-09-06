US monitoring Imran Khan’s case closely: State Dept

The United States is continuing to monitor Imran Khan’s case and the situation closely, a State Department spokesperson said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The question, asked by a reporter, was whether the Congress had asked the State Department to conduct an investigation regarding the cypher since it is related to the case Imran Khan was incarcerated in.

“We continue to consult with our congressional partners on several issues,” said Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State. “I’m certainly not going to speak to something like that to specificity. Again, though, as you’ve heard us talk about, we continue to monitor this case and the situation closely.”

The United States has repeatedly denied any involvement in a conspiracy to remove Imran Khan from office in a no-confidence motion last year.

Imran has been in Attock Jail since August 5, 2023. He was initially arrested on corruption charges, but a court later granted him bail in that case.

However, he remains in jail because he is accused of violating the Official Secrets Act by revealing the contents of a classified cypher.

The cypher involved a conversation between a Pakistani diplomat and a senior US official.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador Donald Blome has met with Pakistani officials, including caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Maqvi, Inspector General of Police Punjab Usman Anwar, and Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja. They discussed the law and order situation in the country and the need to hold transparent elections.