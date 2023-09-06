BAFL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
BIPL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.47%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FABL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FCCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
HUBC 79.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
OGDC 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
PAEL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
PIOC 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.67%)
PPL 67.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
SSGC 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
UNITY 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 15,960 Decreased By -15.9 (-0.1%)
KSE100 45,562 Increased By 71 (0.16%)
KSE30 16,109 Increased By 5.2 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US monitoring Imran Khan’s case closely: State Dept

  • Principal deputy spokesperson refuses to specify if the cypher allegation is being investigated
BR Web Desk Published September 6, 2023 Updated September 6, 2023 10:36am

The United States is continuing to monitor Imran Khan’s case and the situation closely, a State Department spokesperson said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The question, asked by a reporter, was whether the Congress had asked the State Department to conduct an investigation regarding the cypher since it is related to the case Imran Khan was incarcerated in.

“We continue to consult with our congressional partners on several issues,” said Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State. “I’m certainly not going to speak to something like that to specificity. Again, though, as you’ve heard us talk about, we continue to monitor this case and the situation closely.”

The United States has repeatedly denied any involvement in a conspiracy to remove Imran Khan from office in a no-confidence motion last year.

Imran has been in Attock Jail since August 5, 2023. He was initially arrested on corruption charges, but a court later granted him bail in that case.

However, he remains in jail because he is accused of violating the Official Secrets Act by revealing the contents of a classified cypher.

The cypher involved a conversation between a Pakistani diplomat and a senior US official.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador Donald Blome has met with Pakistani officials, including caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Maqvi, Inspector General of Police Punjab Usman Anwar, and Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja. They discussed the law and order situation in the country and the need to hold transparent elections.

US State Department Vedant Patel Imran Khan arrest cypher case

Comments

1000 characters

US monitoring Imran Khan’s case closely: State Dept

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Oil gains on supply woes after OPEC+ output cuts

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

Read more stories