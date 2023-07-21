WASHINGTON: In a groundbreaking development, a private television channel has established contact with the US State Department to delve into the revelation made by Azam Khan, the former principal secretary of Imran Khan.

The exchange involved five crucial questions aimed at uncovering America’s stance on the confession and its position on various issues related to Pakistan.

Here are the detailed answers provided by the State Department:

Question No. 1: Regarding Azam Khan’s confession, what is America’s position on Imran Khan’s alleged conspiracy?

Question No. 2: How does America react to Azam Khan’s admission of Imran Khan’s involvement in concocting a false conspiracy narrative?

Question No. 3: What is America’s position on Imran Khan’s alleged targeting of Pakistan’s military leadership and America itself in his conspiracy?

Question No. 4: Could you shed light on the steps the US is taking to enhance defence and economic cooperation with Pakistan?

Question No. 5: How does the US view the recent deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?

In response to these questions, the US State Department vehemently dismissed the fabricated allegations surrounding the American cipher as completely baseless. Emphasizing their stance, the department has consistently reiterated that there is no truth to these accusations. Furthermore, the spokesperson asserted that the US does not favour any specific party within Pakistan or any country at large. They underscored the significance of Pakistan’s stability, not just for the US but also for international organizations.

The US State Department reaffirmed its strong support for Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism. The spokesperson emphasized that the US stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan during these challenging times. As part of this commitment, the State Department disclosed the initiation of a Military Education and Training Program for Pakistan, aimed at fostering defense relations and cooperation between the two nations.

The US State Department reasserted the importance of defence, border, and security cooperation with Pakistan. It clarified that Pakistan-US ties attached immense significance to these areas, further cementing the strong bond between the two nations.

In a bid to fortify defence and security cooperation, the US State Department disclosed plans for a substantial $250 million direct investment in Pakistan by 2022. This move aims to bolster economic ties and create opportunities for mutual growth and development. The State Department also highlighted that the US serves as Pakistan’s largest export market, with bilateral trade expected to exceed $9 billion in 2022. The US Secretary of State expressed his unwavering support for Pakistan amidst its economic challenges. Welcoming the Pakistan-IMF deal, the State Department recognized the significance of international cooperation and pledged to stand by Pakistan during these trying times.

Furthermore, the US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework was introduced to enhance collaboration in the fields of agriculture, energy, and clean water. US companies have been actively investing in Pakistan’s energy sector, with notable progress seen at the Mangala Power Station, where advanced American technology is being installed for the first time.