Cypher copy ‘loss’: FIA registers case against Imran

Fazal Sher Published 17 Aug, 2023 03:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for allegedly losing a copy of diplomatic cypher.

Sources said that the first information report (FIR) against Khan was registered by the Counter-Terrorism Wing of the FIA.

A joint inquiry team has already started the investigation following the direction of the previous government regarding charges of prejudicing the national security and interest of the state by directly revealing, without proper authorisation, the classified information by the former prime minister Imran Khan, his political associates, and the secretary to the former prime minister through cipher telegram, its subsequent misuse, and unauthorised retention. Khan appeared on July 25 before the investigation team and recorded his statement.

They said that the inquiry team also conducted an investigation of Khan at Attock jail a few days ago.

They said that former prime minister’s principal secretary Azam Khan also appeared before the investigation team at the FIA headquarters after he was summoned.

