Sep 06, 2023
Markets

Japan shares extend highs as weak yen boosts autos, energy stocks gain

Reuters Published September 6, 2023 Updated September 6, 2023 12:07pm

TOKYO: Japanese equities closed at new highs on Wednesday, with the weakest yen rate since November boosting automakers, while energy shares outperformed amid a surge in crude oil prices.

The Nikkei 225 share average finished the day up 0.62% to 33,241.02, its highest close in a month.

The broader Topix added 0.62% to 2,392.53, a fresh 33-year peak.

Both indexes extended winning streaks to an eighth straight session, the longest run since mid-May for the Nikkei and since mid-April for the Topix.

“Dollar-yen continues to climb and is making the whole export sector in Japan more competitive,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG, who predicts a possible rise to 35,000 for the Nikkei this year. “I don’t really see anything at this time to unsettle the dollar-yen or the Nikkei. They both look extremely robust.”

Transport equipment was among the best-performing of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, jumping 2% as the yen’s slide towards 148 per dollar boosted the value of overseas revenues.

Honda advanced 1.91%, Toyota gained 2.39% and Mazda surged 4.67%.

Oil and coal rallied 1.47%, after crude topped $90 per barrel for the first time since November as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year.

Miners also outperformed, gaining 1.77%.

Securities firms, insurers and banks gained 2.01%, 1.69% and 1.33%, respectively, as a rise in long-term bond yields improved the environment for investing.

Chip-related stocks also rose, with Advantest gaining 3.01% and Tokyo Electron adding 1.94%.

Palm Oil Crude Oil Saudi Arabia Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 JAPAN STOCK

