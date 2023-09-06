Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has been informed that the Petroleum Division is moving in a positive direction to promote foreign investment in the mining sector.

The prime minister was informed at a high-level meeting regarding the Petroleum Division presided over by him that the Petroleum Division is setting up a Mineral Sector Development Framework.

The PD is moving in a positive direction to promote foreign investment in the mining sector.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar takes oath as interim prime minister

The premier was given a detailed briefing regarding the performance of the Petroleum Division.

Talking to the participants of the meeting, the caretaker prime minister said that more steps need to be taken to fully utilise the potential of Pakistan’s immense natural resources.

He said that improving road infrastructure to access natural resources is required. He directed that strict measures should be taken to stop illegal mining.

The caretaker prime minister said that the appointment of the head of the Oil and Gas Development Authority should be done soon and all the legal requirements should be completed in this regard.

The meeting was informed that the Petroleum Division is working on a production-enhancement programme. It was further informed that the Petroleum Division is trying to explore more natural resources in the country.

The Petroleum Division is setting up the Mineral Sector Development Framework and the Petroleum Division is moving in a positive direction to promote foreign investment in the mining sector.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Mohammad Ali, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, and relevant government officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023