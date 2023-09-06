BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has been informed that the Petroleum Division is moving in a positive direction to promote foreign investment in the mining sector.

The prime minister was informed at a high-level meeting regarding the Petroleum Division presided over by him that the Petroleum Division is setting up a Mineral Sector Development Framework.

The PD is moving in a positive direction to promote foreign investment in the mining sector.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar takes oath as interim prime minister

The premier was given a detailed briefing regarding the performance of the Petroleum Division.

Talking to the participants of the meeting, the caretaker prime minister said that more steps need to be taken to fully utilise the potential of Pakistan’s immense natural resources.

He said that improving road infrastructure to access natural resources is required. He directed that strict measures should be taken to stop illegal mining.

The caretaker prime minister said that the appointment of the head of the Oil and Gas Development Authority should be done soon and all the legal requirements should be completed in this regard.

The meeting was informed that the Petroleum Division is working on a production-enhancement programme. It was further informed that the Petroleum Division is trying to explore more natural resources in the country.

The Petroleum Division is setting up the Mineral Sector Development Framework and the Petroleum Division is moving in a positive direction to promote foreign investment in the mining sector.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Mohammad Ali, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, and relevant government officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PETROLEUM DIVISION mining sector Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

WB official, Shamshad discuss economic situation

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

NAB amendments case: SC reserves its verdict on IK’s petition

ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Read more stories